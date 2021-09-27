Christine Hales Creates Religious Icons for a Young Generation of Christians

Russian Icon Collection is pleased to introduce the talented artist Christine Hales who creates new religious icons for a young generation of Christians.

NEW YORK, NY, US, September 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The online gallery Russian Icon Collection is pleased to introduce the talented American artist Christine Hales who creates new religious icons for a young generation of Christians. Her icons are a perfect combination of centuries-old iconographic traditions and contemporary painting techniques and approaches. Works by Christine Hales are in many private collections and homes of Christian believers and are in a number of churches throughout the United States. The artist also gives icon painting classes at monasteries, universities, and online.

Christine Hales is a well-loved artist and iconography teacher based on the sunny west coast of Florida. She holds a BFA in Painting and Art Education from Massachusetts College of Art and an MS in Art Therapy from the College of New Rochelle, with post-graduate theological studies. Already in graduate school, Christine Hales became inspired by religious icons, which led her to an exciting art career dedicated to the creation and popularization of contemporary Christian icons and the ancient art of icon painting overall.

Holy icons by Christine Hales differ from those by most other iconographers. The artist works really hard to translate the traditional canons of iconography to today’s church and painting methods, making icons more understandable and appreciated by a young generation of Christians. Some of her works feature saints who have not been depicted in icons before, some come with a different composition. In such a way, Christine Hales brings religious icons closer to modern people and realities.

Christine Hales says, “My passion is to teach people how to receive God’s love through prayer and veneration of icons.” Her works speak to people, telling them the story of the Gospel and the Old Testament and showing them the way to a deeper relationship with God.

In addition to painting holy icons for churches and individuals, Christine Hales offers several icon painting courses throughout the year to teach beginner iconographers how to paint icons in the Byzantine style, using gold leaf gilding and egg tempera. Christine is also the founder of The American Association of Iconographers and writes a monthly blog to share her deep faith and joy of icon painting with others.

It is also impossible not to mention Christine Hales’s book “Eyes of Fire, How Icons Saved My Life as an Artist,” which gives an amazing opportunity to learn more about its author’s work and the history of icon painting through the centuries. “Eyes of Fire, How Icons Saved My Life as an Artist” by Christine Hales is available on Amazon.