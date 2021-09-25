Black Brand launched from a wife, mom of five boys as a full time teacher.
Black women-owned small businessLAFAYETTE, LOUISIANA , UNITED STATES, September 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For most beauty enthusiasts, spending a fortune on natural skincare and beauty products becomes truly tasking when they just don’t work. Seeing your hairline go through some of the most devastating transitions could lead to an organic hair care product tussle. The numerous products options on the market don’t help either. As a beauty brand, we understand that achieving that beautiful skin and healthy hair affects your self-image and confidence. We are not out to compete with the hundreds of hair and beauty products available in the market. However, Ebony life is focused on giving vibrancy and glow to your skin and hair using our rare mix of natural and organic nutrients.
Ebony’s experiences as a wife, mother, educator, and entrepreneur inspired her to launch the Ebony Life brand to create organic hair products for women like her. Ebony wears many hats which have helped to position Ebony Life as a household brand making magic through beauty products. We are attuned with the latest beauty trends and we share our enthusiasm for organic products with our clients.
In over two years of operation, Ebony Life has launched several natural and organic products for both men and women. Our biggest motivation is to give our customers safer and healthier alternatives to harmful skincare products and chemicals. Our products promise to provide the amazing results you desire – from the feel of your hair to your face and skin’s glow. Regardless of your skin and hair type, we have the right product for you. We are driven by a passion to expand our products while creating a new healthy culture for the global beauty market. Ebony Life is a lifestyle and we create so you can be your most amazing self all day long!
Vision
To help our customers achieve a beautiful natural skincare and hair routine that’s free of harmful chemicals and healthy for a beautiful and radiant outlook.
Mission
We support natural and organic beauty journeys through:
A unique customer relationship and commitment to providing quality and safer alternatives to harmful skin care and hair growth.
An outstanding customer service that understands our customers’ needs and beauty goals.
Our affiliate distribution program to reach more women across the U.S. and global spaces.
---------
Organic hair care products
Natural skincare and beauty products
For public relations, you can contact Lauri T. at 985-441-7514 or email her at Customerservice@ebonybeautyhairandskincare.com
LAURI T.
EBONY'S BEAUTY HAIR AND SKIN CARE
+1 985-441-7514
customerservice@ebonybeautyhairandskincare.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook