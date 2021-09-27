The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Inks Deal With EF Hutton
EF Hutton, the firm founded in May 2020 that recently took on the prestigious century-old investment bank brand name, is pleased to announce its expansion into the Southeast with its recently launched office in the Palm Beaches. Expanding into the region is a logical step in EF Hutton’s aggressive growth plan, and follows on the heels of the firm’s recent west coast expansion in Beverly Hills, CA. The establishment of EF Hutton’s Palm Beaches office will allow the firm to further tap into the southeastern markets of the U.S. and offer the full breadth of its banking and capital markets services to the region.
Co-Head of EF Hutton’s Family Office Group and Managing Director, Christopher C Barkauskas, stated “EF Hutton has long had a historic presence in the Palm Beaches, I am pleased to continue that legacy with the opening of our office in Palm Beach Gardens. We are excited to partner with the PBHFA and make our presence felt as we serve the dynamic and rapidly growing financial community of South Florida” Mr. Barkauskas has 25 years of Wall Street experience and works with institutions and family offices to source private and public equity investment opportunities. He lives in Pam Beach Gardens with his wife Jessica, and their three children.
Joseph T. Rallo, Chief Executive Officer, commented “Establishing a presence in the rapidly growing South Florida market is an important milestone for EF Hutton as we continue to scale our presence across the US. Establishing a local presence highlights our commitment to providing exceptional service to investors and issuers in the region. We look forward to partnering with the PBHFA and the regional investment community as we cement our position as the premier middle market investment bank.”
“We are thrilled to welcome the storied investment bank, EF Hutton to Palm Beach County, remarked, David S. Goodboy, Founder of the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association. I am truly looking forward to introducing this venerable institution to our members & network via outreach and an unforgettable evening social that is in the works. I am certain multiple mutually beneficial relationships will be the result of our partnership” He added.
About EF Hutton
Since its founding in May 2020, EF Hutton (formerly Kingswood Capital Markets) has experienced remarkable growth, raising approximately $4.2 billion in capital since inception, and over $3.8 billion year-to-date. Driven by high-profile executive appointments and through the establishment of a national and global reach, EF Hutton has reemerged as a highly active investment bank in the middle-market space. Robust hiring across all divisions including investment banking, capital markets, operations, equity research, and compliance, with individuals boasting decades of industry experience and spanning all sectors has supported the firm’s rapid growth. The rebrand to EF Hutton represents the company’s determination to continue its upward trajectory as it looks to bolster its composition of client services and return the EF Hutton name to global prominence.
About The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association
The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association is a South Florida trade organization with global reach. Its members are primarily domiciled in Florida, but hail from Eastern Europe, Ireland, England, Germany, South America, The Caribbean, Africa and the rest of the United States.
The supporting members consist of active hedge fund managers/ professionals, ultra-high net worth investors, family offices, financial traders, investment bankers, academics, financial institutions, FOF's, foundations, allocators, as well as service providers including third party marketers, data providers, prime brokers, administrators, auditors, lawyers, risk managers, and fintech firms
Since launching in the autumn of 2013 with an original core of five members, the association has exponentially grown to over 2150 members consisting of the who's who of Florida finance.
