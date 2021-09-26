Submit Release
Revit BIM Modeling Saved Time, Delivered Efficiency for MFSS II Project in USA

Revit BIM (Building Information Modeling) facilitated Medical Facilities Support Services

Revit is a 3D BIM Platform software and it helps our BIM team to make changes to the building easily. Revit BIM facilitated complete coordination amongst MEPFP trades in 3D.”
— Sukh Singh
WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA , USA, September 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelligent Revit BIM (Building Information Modeling) brings efficiency to Medical Facilities Support Services (MFSS II) by the US Army Corporation of Engineers.

Drive of the Project for NIKA

NIKA - a global facility lifecycle solution provider, revolutionizing the way of businesses, governments design, buildings, and property management in the USA is providing services in operational areas, encompassing inpatient facilities, clinical and ancillary support in warehousing, power plants, transition, and space planning. Building Information Modeling (BIM) is facilitating NICA to save time, delivering efficiency for the Medical Facilities Support Services by the United States Army Corporation of Engineers.

Tejjy Inc.'s BIM Support to NIKA Projects

Tejjy Inc. – a Construction Management, BIM, Engineering, Architectural & Permit Expediting Service Provider in the USA is delivering Intelligent 3D BIM Modeling Solutions in Revit for NIKA's projects. Earlier, NIKA used to work in CAD but now working in Revit BIM, thus saving time for revisions by using the 3D models for coordination while working amongst different trades.

How Tejjy worked?

Engineers at Tejjy Inc. used the PDF information to create the 3D model in the Revit which can be further used for redesigning and coordination between trades and for Pre-Fabrication

Challenges Involved in the Project: Information provided in 2D format

Solution: Engineers of Tejjy Inc. used their BIM expertise to create an accurate 3D BIM model (LOD 350) for MEPFP trades with the available information from NIKA.

Testimonial from Tejjy Inc. Team Members:

Sukh Singh, the Vice President of Tejjy Inc. stated on the Benefits of Working in Revit BIM - "Revit is a 3D BIM Platform software and it helps our BIM team to make changes to the building easily. The best part of working in the Revit software platform is that our BIM Modelers don't have to worry about the changes in all sheets, as once they update the 3D model, it gets automatically updated in all of them. Revit BIM facilitated complete coordination amongst the various MEPFP (Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing, & Fire Protection) trades in 3D."

Benefits to NIKA from Revit BIM Implementation:

• Flawless Collaboration among stakeholders, reducing errors, improving building performance
• Quality output with less effort
• Enhanced Production at lesser time
• Ease of access for maintenance provisions & facility management

Revit BIM helped flawless collaboration among project stakeholders, reducing errors, and improving building performance. Tejjy Inc. has streamlined project information management processes like document control, resolution of design problems through RFI management & clash coordination/ conflict resolution among various MEPFP trades through BIM technology. Revit will simplify BIM adoption by streamlining project operations in public, private & federal government sectors.

