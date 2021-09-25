Thinking Luxury, Fares Ghattas
The Luxury Network Academy founded by Fares Ghattas
Luxury is a state of mind”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- H.E. Fares Ghattas has developed thousands of strategies for many luxury companies and built an international HQ team specialized in high-end areas such as finance, motorsport, nautical, health, and beauty, aviation, real estate, travel, jewellery and watches, entertainment and fashion, among others. Q-Business Magazine called his work “brilliant and one of the most interesting people working in the luxury business”.
— Fares Ghattas
He has been also a long partner of Media Consulta ( MC Group ) developing all the different forms of communication to develop integrated campaigns that are tailored to various clients’ needs mainly in Qatar and Turkey since 2010.
Fares Ghattas has introduced his latest project under the umbrella of luxury education THE LUXURY NETWORK ACADEMY an E-learning platform for individuals interested in joining the growing community of the luxury industry by giving everyone the opportunity to learn from the world's bests in luxury. The Luxury Network Academy is the world’s first e-learning platform centered around luxury. http://tln.academy/courses/1
In 2016, Fares Ghattas was honoured by IIMSAM the Intergovernmental Observer to the United Nations Economic & social council the title of goodwill ambassador due to his fundraising/philanthropic acts, and interest in eliminating malnutrition and he has been appointed as the Diplomatic Council’s Head of Mission Middle East. The Diplomatic Council has been granted by the United Nations the highest status that can be achieved for a non-governmental organization (NGO) in 2017.
Some of the projects that H.E. Fares founded include The Luxury Network Summit, The Luxury Network Academy, and The Luxury Network International Magazine under The Luxury Network International.
H.E. Fares Ghattas has been interviewed by publications such as Robb Report, BBC, Contour of Luxury Magazine, Q-Business Magazine, Alem Magazine, Harayer, Blerrp, Arabian Gazette, Gulftimes, MBC, Horizon & Beyond Magazine and many more.
