St. Albans Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A203762

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bojan Brkovic

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)524-5993

DATE/TIME: September 25, 2021 at 1650 hours

STREET: I 89

TOWN: Georgia

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: MM 110 S

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Ian M. Desotell

AGE: 21

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2002

VEHICLE MAKE: Yamaha

VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: UVMC

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Sondra L. Alexander

AGE: 43

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH :

On this date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a motorcycle vs truck crash on Interstate 89 near MM 110 in the Town of Georgia (Franklin County), Vermont.

Vermont State Police arrived on the scene and observed the operator of the motorcycle in the middle of the interstate being tended by AmCare Rescue. Troopers identified the operator as Ian Desotell. Due to the extent of his injuries, Desotell was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center. The motorcycle observed was a blue and white 2002 Yamaha, and it was in a breakdown lane next to the guardrail. Vehicle #2, a 2017 white Chevy truck was observed approximately 500 feet away from the crash, and the operator identified as Sondra L. Alexander was with the vehicle. Alexander did not sustain any injuries.

Initial investigation indicates, Vehicle # 1 was traveling southbound on I 89 in the passing lane. Vehicle # 2 merged into a passing lane approximately quarter a mile in front of Vehicle # 1. Vehicle # 1 struck Vehicle # 2 in the rear passenger side. Vehicle # 1 was totaled. Vehicle # 2 sustained minor damage. This crash is still under investigation by the Vermont State Police.

The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Georgia Fire & Rescue Department, Franklin County Sheriff's Department, J&L Towing, and AmCare Rescue Squad.

