For Immediate Release: September 24, 2021

Contact: Daniel.Bucheli@state.sd.us

Pfizer Booster Shots Authorized to Increase Protection Against COVID-19

Pierre, S.D. – Today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released its recommendations, authorizing the use of Pfizer-BioNTech® third booster doses for certain populations, to include high-risk workers and residents in institutional settings. This follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of booster shots for a limited segment of the population earlier this week.

“We’re working with healthcare providers and pharmacies across the state to ensure an efficient and convenient process for South Dakotans to get their booster shot—another tool against COVID-19, and a quicker path out of this pandemic,” said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health. “It’s important that patients talk to their doctors to determine if a booster shot is right for them.”

According to the CDC, those who quality to receive a Pfizer-BioNTech booster vaccine include:

people 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,

receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,

receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, people aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks, and

receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks, and people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.

Like the initial round of COVID-19 vaccines, booster shots are FREE of charge to all qualifying Americans (including those over the age of 12), and no medical insurance is necessary. To find vaccine providers across South Dakota, click here. A decision on booster shots for those who received the Moderna® or J&J® vaccine is expected in the next few weeks.

Since COVID-19 vaccines were made available in South Dakota, over 778,000 doses have been administered to over 418,600 persons. Currently, 58.22% of the qualifying population has completed their vaccination series. Visit the Department of Health dashboard for county-by-county data and figures.

For additional information and the latest resources, please visit COVID.SD.GOV.

###