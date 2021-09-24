Portion of Oregon coast opens up for razor clam harvesting

September 24, 2021

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announce the opening of another section of the coast for all razor clam harvesting. Razor clamming is now open from Tillamook Head (south of Seaside) to the California border. Recent shellfish samples taken from the area indicate that levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid have fallen below the alert level. Even though marine biotoxin levels are now below the alert level, razor clam harvesting remains closed from the Columbia River to Tillamook Head until October 1 for the annual razor clam conservation closure.

Mussel, bay clam, and crab harvesting remains open along the entire Oregon coast. Coastal scallops are not affected by biotoxin closures when only the adductor muscle is eaten. ODA does not recommend eating whole scallops. Commercial shellfish products sold in stores and restaurants remain safe for consumers.

Paralytic shellfish toxin and domoic acid toxin are produced by algae and originate in the ocean. ODA will continue to test for shellfish toxins twice per month, as tides and weather permit. Reopening an area closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit.

For more information call ODA’s shellfish biotoxin hotline at (800) 448-2474, the ODA Food Safety Program at (503) 986-4720, or visit the ODA Recreational Shellfish Biotoxin Closures Webpage.

ODA contact: Alex Manderson (503) 801-0751