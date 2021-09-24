THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24, 2021

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 27, 2021 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Monday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m. On Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business.

Suspensions (12 bills)

Senate Amendment to H.R. 3684 – Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure) – Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure)

Consideration of the Build Back Better Act

Possible Consideration of H.R. 3110 – PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act (Rep. Carolyn Maloney – Education and Labor) (Subject to a Rule)

Possible Consideration of H.R. 3992 – POJA Act of 2021 (Rep. Garcia (TX) – Education and Labor) (Subject to a Rule)

Possible Consideration of H.R. 2119 – Family Violence Prevention and Services Improvement Act of 2021 (Rep. McBath – Education and Labor) (Subject to a Rule)

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible

Possible Passage of Postponed Suspensions (8 votes)