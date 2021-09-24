Submit Release
THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24, 2021

 
FIRST VOTE OF THE WEEK: LAST VOTE PREDICTED:
Monday 6:30 p.m. Friday
Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 27, 2021 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Monday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m. On Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business.

Suspensions (12 bills)

  1. H.R. 1693 – EQUAL Act (Rep. Jeffries – Judiciary)
  2. H.R. 4981 –To amend the Fentanyl Sanctions Act, to modify certain deadlines relating to the Commission on Combating Synthetic Opioid Trafficking (Rep. Trone – Foreign Affairs)
  3. H.R. 4250 – War Crimes Rewards Expansion Act (Rep. Foxx – Foreign Affairs)
  4. H.R. 1228 – Libya Stabilization Act, as amended (Rep. Deutch – Foreign Affairs)
  5. H.R. 4686 – Cambodia Democracy Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Chabot – Foreign Affairs)
  6. H.R. 4611 – DHS Software Supply Chain Risk Management Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Torres (NY) – Homeland Security)
  7. H.R. 4089 – Darren Drake Act, as amended (Rep. Gottheimer – Homeland Security)
  8. S. 1917 – K-12 Cybersecurity Act of 2021 (Sen. Peters – Homeland Security)
  9. H.R. 4094 – One-Stop Pilot Program Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Katko – Homeland Security)
  10. H.R. 4682 – UAS Act, as amended (Rep. Guest – Homeland Security)
  11. H.R. 4426 – Homeland Security for Children Act, as amended (Rep. Payne – Homeland Security)
  12. H.R. 4363 – DHS Contract Reporting Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Harshbarger – Homeland Security)
Senate Amendment to H.R. 3684 – Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure)

Consideration of the Build Back Better Act

Possible Consideration of H.R. 3110 – PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act (Rep. Carolyn Maloney – Education and Labor) (Subject to a Rule)

Possible Consideration of H.R. 3992 – POJA Act of 2021 (Rep. Garcia (TX) – Education and Labor) (Subject to a Rule)

Possible Consideration of H.R. 2119 – Family Violence Prevention and Services Improvement Act of 2021 (Rep. McBath – Education and Labor) (Subject to a Rule)

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible

Possible Passage of Postponed Suspensions (8 votes)

  1. S. 848 – Consider Teachers Act of 2021 (Sen. Braun – Education and Labor)
  2. H.R. 1029 – Free Veterans from Fees Act (Rep. Steube – Natural Resources)
  3. H.R. 1154 – Great Dismal Swamp National Heritage Area Act (Rep. McEachin – Natural Resources)
  4. H.R. 3533 – To establish occupational series for Federal positions in software development, software engineering, data science, and data management, and for other purposes, as amended (Rep. Obernolte – Oversight and Reform)
  5. H.R. 3599 – Federal Rotational Cyber Workforce Program Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Khanna – Oversight and Reform)
  6. H.R. 1204 – District of Columbia Chief Financial Officer Salary Home Rule Act, as amended (Rep. Norton – Oversight and Reform)
  7. H.R. 978 – Chai Suthammanont Remembrance Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Oversight and Reform)
  8. H.R. 2617 – Performance Enhancement Reform Act, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Oversight and Reform)
 Additional Floor Information
The Rules Committee is scheduled to meet on the following day:
  • Monday, September 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. to report a Rule for H.R. 3110, H.R. 3992, and H.R. 2119Amendments were due to Rules at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021.  
Announcements can be found on the Rules committee website at: http://rules.house.gov/

 
 

