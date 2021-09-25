Inslee updates eviction moratorium bridge proclamation
Gov. Jay Inslee today updated the eviction moratorium bridge proclamation. The update was announced at a press conference on Thursday of this week.
The eviction bridge transition is extended through 11:59 PM on October 31, 2021, to allow more time for local jurisdictions to distribute rental assistance funding.
Read the full proclamation here.
