Submit Release
News Search

There were 621 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,230 in the last 365 days.

Inslee updates eviction moratorium bridge proclamation

Story 

Gov. Jay Inslee today updated the eviction moratorium bridge proclamation. The update was announced at a press conference on Thursday of this week. 

The eviction bridge transition is extended through 11:59 PM on October 31, 2021, to allow more time for local jurisdictions to distribute rental assistance funding.

Read the full proclamation here.

Media Contact 

Public and constituent inquiries | 360.902.4111 Press inquiries | 360.902.4136

You just read:

Inslee updates eviction moratorium bridge proclamation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.