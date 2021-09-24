FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contacts

DDOT Extends 2020 Annual Visitor Parking Passes

Offering District residents more time to acclimate to ParkDC Permits and join the more than 35,000 who have successfully signed up for the new digital parking permit system

(Washington, DC) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) today announced that the 2020 Annual Visitor Parking passes will remain valid through the end of 2021, providing more time for DC residents living on Residential Permit Parking (RPP) blocks and their visitors to sign up for and start managing their visitor parking permits through the new ParkDC Permits online portal.

“We are very thrilled to see how well-received our new centralized parking permit system has been in the community,” said Acting DDOT Director Everett Lott. “While we extend the use of the annual passes, we encourage all DC residents and their visitors to experience how simplified the visitor parking process now is through ParkDC Permits.”

Since the May 2021 launch, about 35,000 residents and other stakeholders have successfully signed up for ParkDC Permits accounts. The system modernizes and streamlines the visitor parking permit process by providing DC residents in RPP Zones and their visitors a central portal to manage visitor, temporary, home health aide, and contractor parking permits. The system also helps to deter fraud and maintain parking availability for RPP residents.

RPP Zone residents and their visitors can sign up for and access ParkDC Permits by computer on the ParkDC Permits website, by mobile app from the Apple Store or Google Play, or by phone at 202-671-2631.

Permits must be printed and displayed on vehicle dashboards. Users can print their own permits from home, and there are also public computers and printers available at DDOT Kiosks and DC Public Library locations across all eight wards.

Previously set to expire on September 30, 2021, the 2020 Annual Visitor Parking passes will now remain valid until January 2022.

To learn more about ParkDC Permits, including FAQs and How-to Guides, please visit ParkDC.com.

