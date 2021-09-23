(Subscription required) Senate Bill 241, known as the Court Efficiency Act, authorizes courts to conduct virtual conferences, hearings and trials in civil cases and allows for a party to voluntarily appear before the judiciary remotely. It is set to take effect in January and expire 18 months later, on July 1, 2023.
You just read:
California To Allow Remote Civil Proceedings Until 2023
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.