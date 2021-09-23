Submit Release
California To Allow Remote Civil Proceedings Until 2023

(Subscription required) Senate Bill 241, known as the Court Efficiency Act, authorizes courts to conduct virtual conferences, hearings and trials in civil cases and allows for a party to voluntarily appear before the judiciary remotely. It is set to take effect in January and expire 18 months later, on July 1, 2023.

