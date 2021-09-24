Former Supreme Court Counsel Passes Away

Jack Dilenschneider headed the Supreme Court’s Office of Legal Resources for several years.

John “Jack” Dilenschneider, a prominent bankruptcy judge and attorney who also served as counsel for the Ohio Supreme Court, has died at age 89.

In his role with the Supreme Court, Dilenschneider served as head of the master commissioners from the mid-1990s until his retirement in the early 2000s. Master commissioners assist the justices in researching and analyzing complex legal issues.

“Jack was a remarkable person who helped so many people across the decades. The legal community has suffered a tremendous loss,” said Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor.

Prior to his time with the Court, he presided as a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge from 1967 to 1975.

After his time on the bench, Dilenschneider worked as one of the country’s foremost experts on bankruptcy law, becoming a shareholder and partner at multiple law firms.

He was a nationally recognized author for legal publications and a noted lecturer, including as an adjunct professor for the Ohio State University Moritz College of Law.

Before his decades as a practitioner in the private and public sectors, Dilenschneider volunteered in Mississippi during the civil rights movement in the 1960s. He was part of the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, an organization founded to secure equal justice for all by enlisting the leadership of the private bar.

Dilenschneider earned his law degree from Northwestern University, a master’s degree from Ohio State, and his undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame.

He was married to his wife Rose-Marie, known as “Rody,” for 65 years. She passed away last year. Survivors include 10 children, 24 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.