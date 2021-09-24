House Democrats Pass Legislation to Keep the Government Open, Support our Servicemembers, and Ensure Women’s Access to Health Care

A MESSAGE FROM THE MAJORITY LEADER

This week, the House continued our work For the People by advancing legislation to keep the government open, ensure our servicemembers have the tools they need to perform their missions safely and effectively, and support women’s freedom to make their own health care decisions. On Tuesday, the House passed a Continuing Resolution to fund the government through December 3rd, provide emergency aid to those devastated by recent storms such as Hurricane Ida, and help Afghan allies resettle in the United States. The legislation also contains provisions to ensure that America can pay its bills by suspending the debt limit through December of next year. I am deeply disappointed that Republicans voted against this legislation and continue to play political games with the full faith and credit of the United States.

In addition, the House voted on a bipartisan basis to replenish Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system and make sure our ally can protect its civilians. Also on Thursday, the House passed the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022 with a bipartisan vote, which reflects the House’s commitment to our servicemembers and to the safety and security of our country by authorizing key programs essential to our national defense. Today, the House passed the Women’s Health Protection Act in response to the bills restricting women’s access to health care that have been passed in states across the country, including recently in Texas. This critical legislation would codify the constitutional protections in Roe v. Wade and ensure that women have access to the full range of reproductive health care, no matter where they live.

Next week, I look forward to bringing up the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act pursuant to the Rule passed in August. This legislation passed the Senate by a bipartisan vote in August and will create millions of good-paying jobs across America while repairing and investing in crucial infrastructure projects. Tomorrow, the House Budget Committee will mark up the Build Back Better Act, critical legislation that will give tens of millions of Americans more tools to Make It in America by making transformational investments in helping Americans access health care, addressing climate change, and making child care more affordable in order to help workers and families move closer to economic security, and it is my intention to bring it the Floor next week.

I look forward to a productive week focused on delivering results for the American people.

Sincerely yours,

Steny H. Hoyer

P.S. Please invite your friends and family to sign up for this newsletter to learn more about how House Democrats are working For the People. You can also get the latest updates and join the conversation on my Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts. DEMOCRATIC NEWS UPDATE: