Gov. Wolf: Pennsylvania Hits COVID-19 Vaccination Milestone

Governor Tom Wolf today announced that 85 percent of Pennsylvanians aged 18 and older have received their first COVID-19 vaccination.

“Today, the commonwealth has reached another milestone against COVID-19 and protecting ourselves and our loved ones against this deadly virus,” said Gov. Wolf. “I would like to thank all Pennsylvanians who have done their part to stop the spread of the virus and strongly encourage all eligible Pennsylvanians who have not yet gotten vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.”

As of today, September 24, Pennsylvania vaccine providers have administered 12,645,207 COVID-19 vaccines. The commonwealth ranks 9th nationally in first doses administered.

Last week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced that, since January 2021, 97 percent of COVID-19-related deaths and 95 percent of reported hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people.

“The data is clear: COVID-19 vaccinations save lives,” said Gov. Wolf. “In fact, the data shows that compared to unvaccinated people, fully vaccinated individuals are seven times less likely to get COVID-19 and eight times less likely to die from COVID-19. We cannot stress the importance of getting vaccinated enough. Vaccines are safe and effective. Please, get yours today.”

To find a vaccine provider near you, visit vaccines.gov.

