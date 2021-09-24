Dr. Paul Saba Physician and Author: "Abortion Bill Will do More Harm than Good for Women"

Dr. Paul Saba

"Today’s abortion bill passed by the Democrat led Congress will do more harm than good for women. The US Senate must vote 'no' to stop the abortion bill."

Abortion can cause both short and long-term harm to the mother. A law that promotes abortions tells women that their bodies and the lives of their children are less valuable.” — Dr. Paul Saba

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, September 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The following is a statement by Dr. Paul Saba, Physician and Author:"Today’s abortion bill that narrowly passed the Democratic led Congress will do more harm than good for women. Women’s health must be prioritized and the risks and benefits of this intervention must be weighed. Abortion can cause both short and long-term harm to the mother. Short term risks include hemorrhaging, infections, and death. Long-term risks include, infertility, regret of the loss of a child, post-abortion depression, post traumatic stress disorder and even suicide.Research shows that the main reason women decide on abortion is because of life circumstances (97%) and not due to physical health risks (1%). There is no need to change the law to protect women’s health since this is already guaranteed by laws in place. Furthermore, a physician will never continue a birth that endangers a woman’s life without advising their patient.Laws promoting abortion up to the day of delivery will cause needless harm to women as well as the countless loss of lives of their babies.As a physician who has practiced in both the United States and Canada, and as father of a child who could have been aborted, I warn Americans not to follow Canada‘s example where children can be aborted up to the time of delivery. Jessica, who is our youngest child could have been a victim of abortion. At 20 and 24 weeks my wife and myself were encouraged to consider abortion of Jessica who we were accurately told had a severe congenital heart malformation and incorrectly told would be a Down’s syndrome baby. We refused an abortion and my wife proceeded to deliver at full term. Our baby daughter received amazing medical care at the Montreal Children’s Hospital and today is a flourishing 12 year old ( madetolive.com ).Every life is valuable, and if the US Congress cares for mothers and their babies they need to pass legislation that gives women real choices including the choice to keep their babies through financial, social, and community support. A law that promotes abortion tells women that their bodies and the lives of their children are less valuable. All mothers are valuable and all babies are valuable. That’s the message the US Senate must send to Americans by voting “no” on the abortion bill."

