Intel Breaks Ground On Two New Semiconductor Factories

Intel’s new Arizona fabs to be production ready in 2024, creating more than 3,000 high-tech jobs

PHOENIX — Intel today broke ground on two new semiconductor fabrication facilities, or fabs, at the company’s Ocotillo campus in Chandler.

In a groundbreaking ceremony attended by Governor Doug Ducey, local elected officials and community leaders, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger celebrated the start of construction on the largest private investment in state history and reiterated the company’s commitment to investing in U.S. semiconductor leadership.

“Today’s groundbreaking ushers in a new landscape for Arizona semiconductor production,” said Governor Ducey. “For more than 40 years Intel has been at the center of Arizona’s innovation economy. Intel’s latest expansion promises to further that legacy for decades to come while creating thousands of jobs cementing Arizona’s position as a global leader for semiconductor manufacturing. I want to recognize CEO Pat Gelsinger and the entire Intel team, Sandra Watson and the Arizona Commerce Authority, Mayor Hartke and the City of Chandler and our legislative partners for their efforts to make this project a reality. We are grateful for Intel’s continued investment in Arizona and can’t wait to see these factories up and running.”

With the addition of two facilities – to be named Fab 52 and Fab 62 – Intel’s Ocotillo campus will house a total of six fabs. The investment will create more than 3,000 new high-tech, high-wage jobs and 3,000 construction jobs, while supporting an estimated 15,000 additional indirect jobs in the community. When fully operational in 2024, the new fabs will manufacture Intel’s most advanced process technologies.

“Arizona has been core to Intel’s growth over the past 40 years and is the cornerstone of our growth strategy for the next 40,” said Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO. “As the only U.S.-based leading-edge chipmaker, we are committed to building on this long-term investment and helping the United States regain semiconductor leadership. New technologies born here will improve the lives of every person on the planet.

The two new fabs in Arizona will support Intel’s product expansion requirements and provide committed capacity for the recently announced Intel Foundry Services (IFS).

“We are excited to celebrate this historic day with Intel, the City of Chandler and Arizona,” said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “Semiconductors are at the heart of the emerging technologies improving our world. Intel’s expansion means Arizona will continue to be the premier place for technology and innovation long into the future."

Amidst a global backdrop of unprecedented demand for microchip technology, Arizona has emerged as the number one place for new semiconductor investments and was recently dubbed by Forbes as “U.S. Semiconductor Central.” Semiconductor manufacturing employs more than 22,000 people in Arizona and counting – Top 4 in the country – with a wage impact of more than $8 billion.

“Intel has been an incredible partner for the past 40 years,” said Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke. “Their presence as a global semiconductor manufacturer has created an everlasting impact, not only for Chandler as a Community of Innovation, but throughout the entire state of Arizona. We are thrilled to mark this historic occasion with Intel and I look forward to the thousands of new jobs and advanced technologies it will bring."

In May, 60 Minutes highlighted Arizona’s leadership in welcoming manufacturers that produce semiconductor chips, while creating jobs and expanding opportunities.

