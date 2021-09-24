Tennessee State Parks Hosting Tennessee Serves, Extended National Public Lands Day Events Beginning September 25

Beginning Sept. 25, Tennessee State Parks will host volunteer events through the month of October in support of First Lady Maria Lee’s Tennessee Serves monthly challenge.

“The relationship between Tennessee Serves and Tennessee State Parks is a natural fit, and we are excited to continue this partnership for a third year,” Lee said. “We are grateful to the many volunteers who have participated in these projects in the past and encourage all Tennesseans to get involved with an upcoming service opportunity at one of our beautiful state parks this fall.”

“We are happy to join the first lady again on the Tennessee Serves mission,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said. “We thank her for her leadership, and we know this will be a boost for our state parks. We are also pleased this year to link Tennessee Serves events with the annual National Public Lands Day. This will result in a lot of volunteer service for our parks.”

Tennessee Serves activities at the parks include trash pickup, trail work, cabin repairs, painting, removal of invasive plant species, and more. For information on Tennessee Serves events at each park please go to the link here.

National Public Lands Day, traditionally the nation’s largest one-day volunteer stewardship event, will be extended in Tennessee State Parks to Sept. 25-Oct 2. Those days of service will include a variety of events and projects, including litter clean-ups, trail maintenance, and hikes. Some parks are having multiple events. Those interested can find National Public Lands Day information for individual parks here.

The first lady launched Tennessee Serves in 2019 to encourage Tennesseans to serve one another and volunteer in their communities. The three-part initiative includes serving Tennesseans across the state with a special focus on distressed counties; highlighting people and organizations already making a difference; and mobilizing Tennesseans to meet community needs. For more on Tennessee Serves go to the link here.