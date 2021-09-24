Postponed: Weekend closures of US 60 east of Loop 202

PHOENIX – Planned closures of sections of US 60 (Superstition Freeway) east of the Loop 202 interchange in the East Valley have been postponed to a future weekend, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The pavement sealing work that requires closures has been postponed due to a forecast of inclement weather. Application of the pavement treatment requires dry conditions.

ADOT will announce an updated schedule for the pavement sealing between Loop 202 (SuperRedTan Interchange) and Goldfield Road.

ADOT has worked in recent years to extend the service life of the asphalt pavement along several sections of Phoenix-area freeways, including I-10 and I-17, with sealant treatments. Tanker trucks are used to spray an oil-based sealant on the roadway surface. Crews are able to reopen the freeway once the sealant has had sufficient time to dry. The pavement sealing, also known as a fog seal, helps limit the impacts of weather and traffic on the top layer of asphalt.

