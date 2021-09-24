Submit Release
Magic Valley Region rainbow trout stocking schedule for October 2021

Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking approximately 37,050 10-12” catchable-sized rainbow trout in October. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.

 

For maps of these Idaho fishing locations and other angling destinations please visit the Fish Planner.

 

Body of Water

Week to be Stocked

Number to be Stocked

Crystal Springs Lake

October 4 - 8

550

Salmon Falls Creek

October 4 - 8

300

Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond

October 4 - 8

450

Burley Pond

October 4 - 8

2,000

Dog Creek Reservoir

October 4 - 8

5,000

Emerald Lake

October 4 - 8

750

Freedom Park Pond

October 4 - 8

500

Blair Trail Fishing Pond

October 11 - 15

2,000

Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond

October 18 - 22

450

Freedom Park Pond

October 18 - 22

500

Lake Walcott

October 25 - 29

24,000

Crystal Springs Lake

October 25 - 29

550

 

Many of the waters highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2019-21 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.

