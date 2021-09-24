GoMeat Token Launches Affiliate Program and ICO Tier 2

GoMeat Token Launches Tier 2 GoMeat Pre-ICO & Tier 1 sold out! GoMeat Blockchain-based Specialty Certifications GoMeat Affiliate Program offers up to 50% Bonus GOMT Post and earn yourself some GoMeat Tokens!

GoMeat Token just launched Tier 2 with 10% Bonus after successfully selling out pre-ICO and Tier 1. The new affiliate program can earn you up to 50% Bonus GOMT.

SOFIA, SLATINA DISTRICT, BULGARIA, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoMeat is a digital marketplace connecting consumers with their local specialty (halal/kosher) stores. Buying meat is a mundane task for most people but for specialty consumers, it can be a hectic and time-consuming chore. Specialty consumers are particular about the meat they consume (be it for religious or health reasons) thus are willing to pay a premium for it. The market is well-aware of this dependency and in recent years several cases of fraudulent certifications and lack of supply chain traceability have come forth. Thus, GoMeat is proud to be the pioneer in blockchain-based specialty meat certifications.

Since 2019, GoMeat has processed over 6k orders and garnered over 5k loyal users. GoMeat application and website bring convenience to the doorstep of specialty consumers by providing web-based ordering and same-day delivery options. GoMeat is the first project of its kind serving this $1.7 trillion industry and empowering local specialty stores. (https://gomeat.io/)

Specialty meat refers to any meat prepared following strict guidelines. Any meat slaughtered and prepared according to Islamic principles is called Halal meanwhile the meat prepared according to Jewish guidelines is called Kosher. The same applies to foods and beverages. While specialty meat certainly is a niche but it is a massive one with over 1.8 billion consumers around the world. These consumers are not just restricted to the Middle East as it is a $32+ billion market in North America alone. Despite the presence of over 10,000 specialty meat stores in the US alone, no dedicated delivery service has catered to this group until GoMeat’s launch in 2019.

Specialty consumers have been completely overlooked by mainstream ordering and delivery services and this became even more apparent during the COVID-19 lockdowns when such consumers were left with limited choices. Buying from a specialty store can be a chaotic experience owing to the fact that over 90% of specialty stores have not gone digital due to a lack of resources or reluctance to adopt the technology. GoMeat is helping digitalize the industry by providing stores with a tablet (no setup fee), extensive marketing, 12/7 customer support & delivery. Additionally, customers can avail fresh same-day delivery, 12/7 customer support, amazing discounts & a loyalty program when they order through the GoMeat platform. Traditional Specialty meat certification has proven to be costly, inefficient, fraudulent, and risky. Specialty customers deserve transparency so they can make educated choices which is why GoMeat in-app Blockchain-based certifications will keep stores, customers & certification boards notified about a store’s specialty verification. GoMeat formal believes that the future of the specialty industry must be built upon blockchain which is why introducing a blockchain-based distributed ledger will keep track of the meat from the farm to the store to ensure easy accountability and traceability

GoMeat’s whitepaper was written in 2017 and the goal was always blockchain centric but the company wanted to prove their business case first. After 3 years of learning in the market, GoMeat finally launched its pre-ICO on the 24th of June which sold out 2 weeks early and reached the soft-cap target within a month.

Token Name = GoMeat

Token Ticker = GOMT

Chain = Hydrachain

Total Supply = 5 Million

Tokens in ICO = 1.75 Million

Price = $1.1/GOMT (Subject to increase in Tier 3)

Soft-Cap = $250,000 (Achieved)

Hard-Cap = $1.5 Million

Cap/person = 25,000 GOMT (Can be increased upon request for private placement. Subject to vesting period)

Apart from an amazing team and experienced founders, the project is the first of its kind in the market with a limited supply and excellent burn economy.

Salient Burn Features:

-All unsold tokens will be burnt

-3% GoMeat revenue will be burnt starting with the quarter following ICO completion. “Meaty Bot” on GoMeat telegram reports the burn and order

amount, within a span of over a month, it has already reported a burn of almost 800 GOMT

-4% revenue in 2022 and 5% in 2023 will be burnt quarterly

-Upon hitting $3 Mil in annualized gross volume, an additional 3% will be burnt every quarter

-An additional 3% will be burnt for every order paid using crypto

To reward early investors, GoMeat introduced tier-based bonuses. The price was increased in Tier 2 owing to an overwhelmingly positive response from the community. Currently, negotiations have started with some reputable exchanges thus price in Tier 3 will also be increasing.

Tier 1 (SOLD OUT) , 750k GOMT , $1.0 , 15% , 25 Aug - 14 Sep

Tier 2 (25% SOLD OUT) , 350k GOMT . $1.1 , 10% , 17 Sep – 6 Oct

Tier 3 , 250k GOMT , TBD , 5% , 7 Oct- 27 Oct

Meaty Affiliate Program:

Know someone who is looking to invest? Tell them about GoMeat value proposition and have them send an email to kanwal@gomeatservices.com requesting a private placement (above 30k GOMT) and earn yourself upto 50% GOMT bonus.

Do you have a good social media following? Take part in the Meaty Promotion Program and earn some GOMT. For more details on this lucrative offer, read the details here: https://gomeattoken.medium.com/here-comes-the-meaty-promotion-program-8598a31dee0a

GoMeat Token is the first project of its kind and has an excellent burn economy and team working hard behind the scenes. Over 50% have sold out and less than a month is left for the end of the ICO. Seeing public response and negotiations with exchanges, the price is expected to increase again in Tier 3 thus the best time to buy is now (https://gomeat.io/icopanel/) . Get your early bird bonus and earn additional GOMT through our referral program!

Introducing GoMeat Token