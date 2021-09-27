COMBATING DC’S OPIOID EPIDEMIC - COMMUNITY EVENT SEPT. 29
The h3 Project is hosting "Painting Out Addiction" at Union Station's Columbus Circle Wednesday, September 29th. Come for art, swag, and community resources.
I personally administered 72 doses of Narcan in the year 2020 alone. Something has to change. We can do better, we must do better.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The h3 Project will host a community event, “Painting Out Addiction: Making an Impact on DC’s Opioid Crisis” on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 2pm to 6pm in Columbus Circle, 50 Massachusetts Ave. NE Washington, DC 20002. DC is currently ranked 3rd in the United States, per capita, for opioid related overdoses. These are not just on the streets. There is an alarming increase in prescription related overdoses. The event hopes to change these devastating statistics by bringing awareness to the crisis, while encouraging community members to recognize the signs of addiction and become Naloxone Certified. The overall goal of the event is to educate members of the community, as well as those most at risk, on preventing opioid addiction, learn about treatment options, and seek recovery.
— Dr. Ami Angell, Founder and Director of h3
Attendees will have an opportunity to create an individual piece of art as well as contribute to larger community murals which will later be put on display in Wards 5 & 6 to bring awareness to the pain of addiction and hope for recovery. Dazzling DJ Johnny will be on hand, as well as free food and schwag. There will also be a free prize raffle every 20 minutes. Addiction and recovery resource providers will be on hand to educate individuals on available services to assist them in addiction treatment options, recovery programs, housing, food, identity documents, physical health, and mental health services.
The h3 Project is a nonprofit whose mission is “Mobilizing to End Homelessness and Human Trafficking”. The h3 Project’s vision is to:
"Create a future in which all individuals – regardless of gender, age, race, religion, or sexual orientation – experiencing homelessness and/or human trafficking – are given opportunities to live meaningful and self-directed lives, in homes of their choice, with support and services they need for success. The h3 Project will embrace the spirit of recovery and an attitude of self-directed hope, partnering with each individual to help shape their personal journey and realize their potential."
As a sub-grantee under the DC Prevention Center Wards 5 & 6, through the District of Columbia’s Department of Behavioral Health, The h3 Project has received funding to promote opioid awareness in the District of Columbia. In 2020, Dr. Ami Angell, founder and executive director of The h3 Project, personally administered 72 doses of Narcan last year, highlighting the need for education and training in substance use disorder.
Dr. Ami M. Angell founded The h3 Project to creatively address the challenge of homelessness and human trafficking in Washington, D.C. Through previous work with other DC homeless agencies she recognized a need that was not being met. Other positions she has held in the DCMV area include Executive Director at HER Resiliency Center and Director of Outreach with Pathways to Housing DC. Dr. Angell came to the DC area as a specialist in the education and global threat arena, particularly in the area of Anti-Human Trafficking.
For more information about this event or The h3 Project, email info@h3projectdc.org.
Ami Angell
The h3 Project
+1 202-713-8056
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter