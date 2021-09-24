Submit Release
Licenses in Lapsed-Late Renewal Period

The expiration date for the following license types has passed. These are now in a late renewal period and may be renewed with payment of a higher fee.

Licenses with a June 30, 2021 expiration date:

  • Cosmetology & Barbers (Barber Instructors, Barber Schools, Barber Shops, Cosmetology Instructors, Cosmetology Schools, Cosmetology Salons/Shops, Estheticians Instructors, Esthetician Schools, Esthetician Salons/Shops, Nail Technician Instructors, Nail Technician Schools, and Nail Technician Salons/Shops) Late renewal period ends January 1, 2022.

Licenses with a August 30, 2021 expiration date:

  • Cosmetology & Barbers—Nail Technicians and Estheticians 
  • Immigration Assistance Providers--Individuals and Entities 
  • Low Voltage--General, Alarm, Telecommunications, Unrestricted 
  • Private Detective & Security Agencies--In-House Security, In-House Detectives, Private Detective/Security Guard, Private Detectives, Security Guards
  • Podiatry

All of these expire September 30, 2021

Licenses in Lapsed-Late Renewal Period

