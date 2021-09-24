Senate Dems to Host Policy Hearing on Closing Hazardous Waste Loophole in PA

HARRISBURG, September 24, 2021 – State Senator Katie Muth (D- Berks/Chester/Montgomery), chair of the Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Policy Committee, will host a public hearing next week in Harrisburg to discuss legislation to close the hazardous waste loophole in Pennsylvania.

The hearing will be held on Thursday, September 30 at 10 a.m. in Room 8 EB of the Capitol East Wing in Harrisburg. The hearing will take place in-person but will also accommodate virtual participation. Virtual participants can register on Zoom by clicking here.

“Closing the hazardous waste loopholes in PA would prioritize the health of our citizens, workers, and environment over companies who make billions of dollars from our communities’ natural resources,” Muth said. “This hearing will highlight our legislation that will make these necessary changes to law that will protect our environment, our drinking water and the health of our communities.”

Senator Muth, state Rep. Sara Innamorato and industry experts will discuss legislation (Senate Bills 644 / 645 / 646 and House Bills 1354 / 1353 / 1355 ) that closes the hazardous waste loophole.

“Pennsylvanians should not be exposed to radioactivity from oil and gas waste in their drinking water, but under current law, radioactive waste is shuffled untracked from the oil and gas industry into our water sources,” Rep. Innamorato said. “I’ve heard heartbreaking stories from families that have borne the brunt of exposure to radioactivity because of the hazardous waste loophole. The problem will only get worse until we in the state legislature act.”

Confirmed participants in the Policy Committee Hearing include Joshua Pribanic, Public Herald; Melissa Troutman, Public Herald; Amy Mall, NRDC; Rebecca Franz, Office of Attorney General; Veronica Coptis, Center for Coalfield Justice; Guy Kruppa, impacted individual; Dr. John Stolz, Duquesne; and Justin Nobel, investigative reporter.

Individuals also invited that declined participation or did not respond to invitation include Governor Tom Wolf; Patrick McDonnell, Secretary, PA Department of Environmental Protection (DEP); Scott Perry, Deputy Secretary, DEP; and Dave Allard, Director, DEP Bureau of Radiation Protection.

The hearing will also be live-streamed at SenatorMuth.com/Policy and the PA Senate Democratic Caucus Facebook page .

Media participation is encouraged.

# # #