New SHIBA sponsor, Solid Ground to help King County seniors with Medicare

September 23, 2021

SEATTLE, Wash. – Solid Ground replaced Sound Generations as the new Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) sponsor for King County, effective September 1.

“Navigating the complications of Medicare can be difficult even for people who have worked inside the health care system, “said Shalimar Gonzales, CEO of Solid Ground. “For people in marginalized and underserved communities, it can be almost impossible. Our organization has a long history of leveraging the power of volunteerism to improve lives, so we’re thrilled to be able to partner with the Washington state Office of the Insurance Commissioner and dozens of dedicated volunteers to make sure everyone in King County is able to access the Medicare programs available to them.”

Solid Ground, a Seattle-based nonprofit, works to empower individuals and families to overcome poverty through access to housing, transportation and food. It partners with hundreds of volunteers each year, many of them through the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, known as RSVP.

SHIBA, a statewide public service offered by the Office of the Insurance Commissioner, has trained volunteers who provide free, impartial and confidential Medicare counseling and education to people in their communities about Medicare health plans, prescription drug access, programs to pay for Medicare, fraud and abuse and more. Learn more about SHIBA.

Solid Ground’s SHIBA volunteers are available to help residents throughout King County. To get FREE, UNBIASED help from a SHIBA volunteer, call 206-753-4806 or 1-800-562-6900.

You can also learn more about their services on Solid Ground’s website or by emailing shiba@solid-ground.org.