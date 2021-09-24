CareAdvisors Tackles Medicaid Innovations in Social Care Management with Fidelis Care and Other Industry Leaders
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prioritizing social care management was the focus of a recent New York Health Plan Association (NYHPA) webinar, featuring Fidelis Care. “Innovations for Medicaid Plans on Social Care Management” was sponsored by CareAdvisors and featured an esteemed panel that included: Lauren Alexander, director of value-based payment initiatives at Fidelis Care; Jason Helgerson, founder and CEO of Helgerson Solutions; Chris Gay, chief executive officer of CareAdvisors; and Heidi Arthur, a principal at Health Management Associates.
“The NYHPA membership was treated to a session that included insights and perspectives on the myriad opportunities for health plans to improve patient care and the member experience in this evolving environment,” said Gay. “For example, our tips for health plans to consider when engaging with community-based organizations are vital to the discussion on social determinants of health networks.”
A recording of the hour-long webinar can be accessed on the CareAdvisors website and can be viewed by CLICKING HERE.
About CareAdvisors
CareAdvisors provides value-based social care automation to some of the largest U.S. health systems and health plans. The CareAdvisors team previously built one of the largest navigation programs in the nation, helping more than one million Illinois residents enroll in social services and gain access to resources. More information can be found by visiting the company website at care-advisors.com.
