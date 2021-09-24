Submit Release
CLE Companion Hosts Groundbreaking CLE Series on the Emerging Legal Practice of Psychedelics

Giving the presentation will be the Plant Medicine Law Group, a boutique law firm specializing in psychedelic and cannabis law.

Our partnership with Plant Medicine Law Group ensures attorneys across the country have access to this vital information at an attainable price.”
— Kristin Davidson, Founder and CEO of CLE Companion
AUSTIN, TEXAS, US, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLE Companion, a fully accredited and virtual continuing legal education provider, announced today that it will host a groundbreaking 5-part series on the emerging field of Psychedelic law.

"CLE Companion is committed to providing continuing legal education courses centered around emerging practice areas," said CLE Companion Founder Kristin Davidson, "Our partnership with Plant Medicine Law Group (PMLG) ensures attorneys across the country have access to this vital information at an attainable price."

The series, which is available for purchase now at this link, will address the following areas:

• Psychedelic Policy Landscape, Presented by Hadas Alterman of Plant Medicine Law Group, LLP

• Red Flags and Grey Areas in Psychedelic Practice, Presented by Barine Majewska of Vicente Sederberg LLP


• Psychedelic Patents: Tripping over a new Patent Landscape, Presented by Graham Pechenik of Calyx Law

• Protecting the Use of Psychedelic Sacraments under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, Presented by Serena Wu and Allison Hoots or Plant Medicine Law Group, LLP

• Healthcare Law and Psychedelic Therapy, Presented by Harry Nelson of Nelson Hardiman, LLP

The PMLG’s goal is to expand equitable access to plant medicine and help entrepreneurs in the psychedelic and cannabis space succeed.

“We’re committed to humanizing the legal process and empowering lawyers and consumers with the information and guidance to build the next generation of successful businesses,” said the Group’s founding partner Adriana Kertzer.

Working with firms like PMLG and others has been “a wonderful experience,” noted Davidson. “Our collaborations are an example of how CLE Companion is focused on providing our clients with high-quality courses as well as an exceptional CLE completion experience.”

CLE Companion’s commitment has also fueled technological advancements at the company, including its newly launched Case Law Research portal, which is available at a discounted rate to attorneys who sign up for the Pro Membership.

“We are changing the way the industry embraces CLE,” said Davidson. “We’re providing a much more convenient and cost-effective option, thus helping the industry reduce unnecessary costs and wasted time.”

About CLE Companion

CLE Companion is a nationally accredited virtual continuing legal education provider. Its mission is to utilize technologies to support legal education with unparalleled convenience and value. This led CLE Companion to create the most innovative CLE platform in the industry by integrating Continuing Legal Education courses AND Case Law Research in one simple platform. Attorneys love the practicality of researching case law and completing their CLE courses in one step! CLE Companion further increases their value and convenience with industry-leading technologies like an integrated desktop API, advanced credit trackers, and extended law firm administrative capabilities.

