BitMinutes CEO Tom Meredith Will be Featured Speaker at Driving the Crypto & Blockchain Revolution Conference
Meredith will speak in the morning on “Crypto in Gaming” and will follow that up in the afternoon with a talk on “Bitcoin v. Fiat.”
These are incredible times in our industry. Those companies left standing present great value and will lead the way toward a great future. I’m honored to be sharing some insights on that future.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tom Meredith, the CEO of BitMinutes Inc. – a financial services technology company leveraging blockchain and pre-paid minutes tokenization to provide financial inclusion to the global consumer, will be a featured speaker at the prestigious Driving the Crypto & Blockchain Revolution Conference being hosted by Harrisburg University on March 2, 2022.
— Tom Meredith, CEO and Founder of BitMinutes
To register for the conference, to attend in person or virtually, visit the following site.
“These are incredible times for the blockchain technology and crypto industry,” said Meredith. “Those companies left standing present great value and will lead the way forward toward a great future. I’m honored to be sharing some insights on that future at this great conference.”
About Harrisburg University
Accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, Harrisburg University is a private nonprofit university offering bachelor and graduate degree programs in science, technology, and math fields. For more information on the University’s affordable demand-driven undergraduate and graduate programs, call 717-901-5146 or email, Connect@HarrisburgU.edu. Follow on Twitter (@HarrisburgU) and Facebook (Facebook.com/HarrisburgU).
About BitMinutes Inc., the Company
BitMinutes Inc. is a fintech company founded in the U.S. Its tokens (BMTs) are exchangeable into universal prepaid airtime minutes. Prepaid minutes are already traded informally as currency within-country mobile networks, available to billions of mobile phone owners. BitMinutes is leveraging that ubiquity to create affordable, locally delivered financial services.
BitMinutes’ tokens also allow peer-to-peer value transfer to millions of bank and mobile-wallet accounts across 70 contracted countries and prepaid airtime top-ups to more than 4 billion mobile accounts in over 120 countries. More critically, BitMinutes plans to facilitate the expansion of micro-credit lending in communities where lending is rare and too expensive for most individual borrowers. BitMinutes’ ownership and transactional records will establish a new type of consumer credit score for emerging market consumers who currently struggle with limited access to capital and a lack of traditional banking services. In addition, BitMinutes will create payments platforms in countries where it launches to facilitate mobile payments similar to the M-Pesa platform which has achieved success in Kenya but has not yet been widely adopted in other countries.
About Tom Meredith
Tom Meredith is the founder and CEO of BitMinutes, inventor of Smart Tokens and BitMinutes’ patent-pending Atomic Swap mobile wallet technology, Through BitMinutes, Tom and his team have monetized global cellphone minutes by tying them directly to an exchangeable cryptocurrency (BMTs). BMTs enable a host of low-cost financial services, including FREE money transfer and guaranteed loans to 4 billion cellphone users. BMTs are based on International (ISO) Banking Standards and provide secure liquidity for P2P lenders, democratizing P2P lending to denominations as small as $10.
Tom started his involvement in digital currencies in 2012 with the founding of BitMinutes precursor P2P Cash. He saw the utility of Smart Tokens in bringing innovative solutions to the global cash transfers and remittances industry. These Smart Tokens, still the foundational technology driving BitMinutes’ products and services, bridge the gap between traditional settlement networks such as MasterCard, SWIFT and the growing Blockchain networks such as Ripple and Ethereum. The solution not only reduces fees on credit cards and bank transfer for consumers but also completely eliminates the middleman. This tokenized way to send and receive cash also incorporates a robust smart contract methodology to track and validate the transaction.
Tom received his Mechanical Engineering Degree from Stanford University and went on to graduate with an MBA in Entrepreneurial Studies from Harvard Business School. After Harvard, Tome began his computer career with Digital Equipment Corporation and spent another three years on Wall Street handling institutional equity research sales for large clients. He joined the ranks of entrepreneurs by founding VoxLink, an innovator of voice mail and e-mail integration for several Fortune 500 corporations.
