New Book on Travel and Developing a Lifelong Love of Learning Achieves #1 Amazon Bestseller Status on Launch Day
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Press announced this week that Bill Yeargin’s new book, Education of a Traveler: Adventures in Learning Around the Globe, became a #1 bestseller on Amazon this week in the categories of Philanthropy and Charity and Business Travel Reference, and a Hot New Release in Travel Writing, Christian Faith, and more.
The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/3lPdfDP
Education of a Traveler follows Yeargin’s travels to over 100 countries, his experiences gleaned from the poorest places as well as multiple invitations to the oval office, and the love of learning he has developed because of his adventures.
“There’s no greater adventure than embracing life as a learner,” says Yeargin. “I hope to help readers expand the way they see the world by sharing a front row seat to how I’ve been impacted by both global travel and being a reader. In turn, I hope my experiences and traveler’s education encourages others to travel, keep learning, and maybe even expand their thinking a little too.”
Bill Yeargin is the CEO of Correct Craft. Under Bill’s leadership, Correct Craft has won all their industry’s major awards and developed a unique culture of “Making Life Better.” A passionate lifelong learner, Bill earned an MBA and has completed post-graduate education at Harvard, Stanford, Villanova, Wharton, and MIT.
He served both the Obama and Trump administrations on cabinet-level advisory councils and Florida Trend magazine recognized Bill as one of “Florida’s Most Influential Business Leaders.”
Bill has been published hundreds of times, has authored five books including the best-seller Education of a CEO: Lessons for Leaders, and is a sought-after conference speaker.
He and his wife Leigh have two daughters, Erin (married to Ben) and Amanda.
Visit Amazon at https://amzn.to/3lPdfDP to purchase the book and to learn more.
For Further Information Contact:
Brie Carter, Marketing Coordinator
(407) 956-6493
communication@correctcraft.com
Malia Sexton
