Panos Partners Acquires Prime Imaging Partners and Physicians Foundation Group
Add-On Grows Memorial MRI & Diagnostic Platform to Seventeen Locations through Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston, TexasDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Panos Partners, LLC ("Panos"), a private equity firm based in Dallas, announced that its primary healthcare services platform, Memorial MRI & Diagnostic Imaging (“Memorial”), has acquired Dallas-Fort Worth-based Prime Diagnostic Imaging and its pain management arm, Foundation Physicians Group (“Prime”). Terms of the transactions were not disclosed. Memorial is a leading provider of diagnostic imaging and pain management services in the two largest metroplexes in Texas with a total of seventeen locations.
Bryan Scott, Managing Partner and Founder at Panos said of the investment, “The acquisition of Prime is a synergistic fit to the Memorial platform and geographically meaningful in both Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston, Texas in enabling patients access to quality-focused and value-oriented healthcare services at scale. This business combination creates opportunity for incremental revenue generation and to further build upon its leadership status in the litigation service side of the diagnostic imaging and pain management business. We are excited about the add-on and look forward to continuing working with Memorial’s management team and our capital partners to drive significant value creation.”
CEO of Memorial MRI & Diagnostic Kim Tran said, “Prime is a perfect fit for Memorial. We will amplify the patient treatment experience by deploying Memorial’s care pathways throughout Prime’s facilities and expanding pain offerings into their imaging-only facilities. We enjoy working Panos and their trusted capital partners and look forward to the next phase of Memorial’s growth.
About Panos Partners
Formed in 2016, Panos is a Dallas-based private equity sponsor focused on making investments in middle-market healthcare and business services companies. Panos' managing partners are seasoned operating executives who have a track record of building businesses and assisting entrepreneurs grow their enterprises. Panos has $175M+ in assets under management.
