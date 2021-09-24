Kraig A. Wilson 1972-2021

Kraig A. Wilson, 48, Grand Forks, N.D., died Thursday, Sept. 23.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 27, at Norman Funeral Home in Grand Forks. A celebration of life will be at the Grand Forks Ground Round at 6 p.m.
