Submit Release
News Search

There were 626 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,398 in the last 365 days.

Motor Vehicle Crash / Williston Barracks / 21A103501

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE: 21A103501           

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Hunt

STATION: Williston                               

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 09-24-21 / 0545

STREET: Route 117 (River Road)

TOWN: Richmond

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Lucky Spot

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Rain    

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR:

AGE:     

SEAT BELT? Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VEHICLE YEAR:

VEHICLE MAKE:

VEHICLE MODEL:

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:

INJURIES:

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Jason Pearce

AGE: 46     

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006       

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-250

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Heavy front end

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 09-24-21, at approximately 0545 State Police were called to the Town of Richmond for a single vehicle crash located on River Road, Richmond.  Assisting agencies included the Williston Police Department, Richmond Fire Department, and the Underhill/Jericho Fire Department.

 

Upon arrival it was learned that the operator (Pearce) was traveling south on River Road, Richmond during a heavy rain storm when his vehicle began to hydroplane. Pearce was unable to maintain control of his vehicle, which left the roadway subsequently colliding with a utility pole. 

 

The utility pole and wires covered River Road, which had to be closed to traffic for several hours.

 

There were no injuries.

 

 

 

(Summary narrative should clearly explain the circumstances of the incident.

The narrative need not include details already given in the incident details

section/first page.)

 

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______________ T23 VSA _______

LODGED - LOCATION:    

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Y/N

COURT ACTION: Y/N

COURT:

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/01/201X     1300 hours    

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Sent from Mail for Windows 10

 

You just read:

Motor Vehicle Crash / Williston Barracks / 21A103501

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.