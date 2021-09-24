Motor Vehicle Crash / Williston Barracks / 21A103501
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE: 21A103501
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Hunt
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 09-24-21 / 0545
STREET: Route 117 (River Road)
TOWN: Richmond
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Lucky Spot
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR:
AGE:
SEAT BELT? Y/N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VEHICLE YEAR:
VEHICLE MAKE:
VEHICLE MODEL:
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:
INJURIES:
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Jason Pearce
AGE: 46
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F-250
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Heavy front end
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 09-24-21, at approximately 0545 State Police were called to the Town of Richmond for a single vehicle crash located on River Road, Richmond. Assisting agencies included the Williston Police Department, Richmond Fire Department, and the Underhill/Jericho Fire Department.
Upon arrival it was learned that the operator (Pearce) was traveling south on River Road, Richmond during a heavy rain storm when his vehicle began to hydroplane. Pearce was unable to maintain control of his vehicle, which left the roadway subsequently colliding with a utility pole.
The utility pole and wires covered River Road, which had to be closed to traffic for several hours.
There were no injuries.
(Summary narrative should clearly explain the circumstances of the incident.
The narrative need not include details already given in the incident details
section/first page.)
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______________ T23 VSA _______
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: Y/N
COURT ACTION: Y/N
COURT:
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/01/201X 1300 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sent from Mail for Windows 10