Motor Vehicle Crash / Williston Barracks / 21A103501

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE: 21A103501

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Hunt

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 09-24-21 / 0545

STREET: Route 117 (River Road)

TOWN: Richmond

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Lucky Spot

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Jason Pearce

AGE: 46

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-250

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Heavy front end

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 09-24-21, at approximately 0545 State Police were called to the Town of Richmond for a single vehicle crash located on River Road, Richmond. Assisting agencies included the Williston Police Department, Richmond Fire Department, and the Underhill/Jericho Fire Department.

Upon arrival it was learned that the operator (Pearce) was traveling south on River Road, Richmond during a heavy rain storm when his vehicle began to hydroplane. Pearce was unable to maintain control of his vehicle, which left the roadway subsequently colliding with a utility pole.

The utility pole and wires covered River Road, which had to be closed to traffic for several hours.

There were no injuries.

