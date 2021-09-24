Press Releases

09/24/2021

Connecticut Department of Public Health Issues Statement Regarding ACIP Guidance On Boosters

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Sept. 23, 2021

CONTACT: Chris Boyle, Director of Communications

(860) 706-9654 – christopher.boyle@ct.gov

Connecticut Department of Public Health Issues Statement Regarding ACIP Guidance On Boosters

HARTFORD, Conn.— Today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) met and voted to recommend that a single dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is administered as a booster at least six months after completing the primary Pfizer vaccine series to individuals 65 and older as well as select individuals 18-64 who are at risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

DPH has been working with vaccine providers across the state to be ready for a booster roll-out, which is now set to begin. Individuals who are eligible for a booster are encouraged to visit ct.gov/covidvaccine to locate a site near them. Nearly 800 locations stand ready to administer boosters during the next week.

DPH stresses that there is a more than adequate supply of vaccines available.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the United States continue to be remarkably effective in reducing the risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death, even against the widely circulating Delta variant. It is critical that unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people get their primary series of vaccines to further reduce the risk of COVID-19 and its more severe outcomes. Nearly all the cases of severe disease, hospitalization, and death continue to occur among those not yet vaccinated at all.

Published by: Heather Trabal, MD

heather.trabal@ct.gov