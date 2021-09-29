Automotive Defense Specialists Announces New Online Interview with Attorney William Ferreira on Auto Repair
Automotive Defense Specialists, top defense lawyers for SMOG technicians and Auto Repair Shops in California, are proud to announce a new post.
The need for expert legal representation in the auto shop industry is rarely discussed.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Defense Specialists, a team of best-in-class defense attorneys for the SMOG and auto repair industry at https://automotivedefense.com, is proud to announce a new online interview. Lead attorney William Ferreira spoke with Racket & Wrench Magazine about the challenges facing those who might confront the state regulatory agency, or Bureau of Automotive Repair.
— William Ferreira
"The need for expert legal representation in the auto shop industry is rarely discussed. Yet it happens to be a very busy field for attorneys who are interested in it," explained defense attorney William Ferreira of Automotive Defense Specialists. "My team has a full schedule representing auto shop owners and technicians. Any SMOG shop owner or technician facing the Bureau of Automotive Repair is invited to watch the online interview."
The new blog post and video interview by Racket and Wrench Magazine can be seen on the Automotive Defense Specialists page at https://automotivedefense.com/2021/09/13/ratchet-wrench/. (More can also be found at https://www.ratchetandwrench.com/articles/11496-rw-interview-series-build-your-best-legal-line-of-defense). Attorney William Ferreira discusses the role of an auto repair shop attorney. SMOG testing shops, auto repair technicians, and owners may need to frequently navigate legal challenges. An expert team of auto defense lawyers can help manage various legal problems including; SMOG citations, accusation letters, and STAR invalidation letters. Auto shops facing small claims and civil court cases could be overwhelmed by a lawsuit or accusation. Auto repair legal cases can be diverse and require a skilled legal team trained in specific defense strategies. A legal team focused on SMOG and auto repair court cases could help a frustrated auto shop owner win in court. Interested persons can find details surrounding SMOG and auto repair defense solutions at https://automotivedefense.com/about/services/ or reach out for a consultation on any potential legal needs.
TOP AUTO REPAIR SHOP ATTORNEY 'BRIDGES THE GAP' BETWEEN CAR TECHNICIANS AND LEGAL STRUGGLES
Here is the background on this release. Administration action against California SMOG and auto repair shops can happen often. California's regulatory issues and accusations of faulty work could overwhelm an auto repair shop owner. Finding answers to help the specific needs of a SMOG technician or car shop owner may be difficult. An expert auto repair shop attorney helps bridge the gap between auto technicians and the legal world.
ABOUT AUTOMOTIVE DEFENSE SPECIALISTS
Automotive Defense Specialists (https://automotivedefense.com/) is a top law firm representing auto repair facilities, SMOG check stations, and technicians in every facet of their legal needs, including the Bureau of Automotive Repair letters, citations, and invalidations. The legal team can help auto shops respond to a Bureau of Auto Repair defense letter. The company offers phone consultations to auto shops, mechanics, technicians, and others facing disciplinary actions from the California Bureau of Automotive Repair.
