Kraig A. Wilson 1972-2021

 

Kraig A. Wilson, 48, Grand Forks, N.D., died Thursday, Sept. 23.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 27, at Norman Funeral Home in Grand Forks. A celebration of life will be at the Grand Forks Ground Round at 6 p.m.

Funeral Home Link: https://www.normanfuneral.com/obituary/kraig-wilson

