GOLDI Mobility & Hy-Hybrid Energy Celebrate GOLDiON Project’s First Milestone

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On 23rd September, 2021, GOLDI Mobility Kft (GOLDI) organized the demo show of its Zero Emission Buses which were released under the brand name, GOLDiON. The high-level delegates who attended the inaugural ceremony were able to witness the latest capabilities of the following presented models:

 E12: 12 m battery electric bus

 E9: 8.5 m battery electric bus



The GOLDiON project, which started in August 2019, is led by Dr. Naveed Akhtar, CEO, Hy-Hybrid Energy who has been overseeing the entire project. Dr. Akhtar is a known expert in the field of hydrogen & fuel cells and brings over two decades of experience in the field. The project includes four variants of zero emission buses, i.e., 9 m battery electric bus (E9), 12 m battery electric bus (E12), 12 m fuel cell electric bus (H12) & 18 m fuel cell electric bus (H18) and a hydrogen powered drone. This demonstration event was organized to show the part outcome of the GOLDiON project, i.e., the battery electric buses and a hydrogen powered drone, while the fuel cell powered buses are still in the production stage and another demo show is planned for early next year to mark the completion of Phase-1 of the GOLDiON project. Furthermore, an electric charging station which was also the part of the demo show, has been built at the factory to recharge the GOLDiON E9 & E12 models in-house.

The GOLDiON E9 and E12 electric bus models are offered with full EU homologation, 310 km range, 4 years or 300,000 km warranty.

The hydrogen powered drone can fly up to an altitude of 5000 m, which is ~ half the altitude of a commercial aircraft. The system offers ~ 4.5 hours of flight time on a full hydrogen tank. Furthermore, it is equipped with advanced infrared thermal imaging & night vision capability for specific applications such as Military & Defense, Border Control, Surveillance, Night-time operation/poor visibility etc.

Dr. Naveed Akhtar, CEO, Hy-Hybrid Energy says: "We have been working tirelessly on the GOLDiON project over the past two years and very pleased to demonstrate the first outcome today, part will follow later!”

Ferenc Kovacs, CEO, GOLDI Mobility says: “Today, we celebrate the first birthday of our “GOLDiON” brand under which we are pleased to offer both the zero emission buses and hydrogen powered drone systems to the EU & worldwide customers”.



About Hy-Hybrid Energy Limited:

Working with the leading players in the hydrogen and fuel cell sector, Hy-Hybrid Energy provides services in clean energy technologies. Based in Scotland, UK, the team are specialists in all major fuel cell types, renewable energy systems, hydrogen storage and production. Hy-Hybrid Energy is leading the first of its kind in Hungary, the fuel cell bus development project which also includes battery electric buses development. The company is also proud to be the world's first in setting-up a platform (International Hydrogen Aviation Conference, IHAC) which gathers leading experts from the aviation sector, discussing the role of hydrogen in decarbonization, annually. Other ongoing projects include low and high temperature fuel cell systems development for transport, back-up and off-grid applications.

Visit: www.hy-hybrid.com or contact Hy-Hybrid Energy, info@hy-hybrid.com



About GOLDI MOBILITY Kft:

GOLDI provides manufacturing and repair services for public transportation (trams and buses) since 1981. As an ambitious Hungarian manufacturer, GOLDI plans for local assembly of fuel cell electric drivetrains for buses, including fuel cells, batteries, supercapacitors, electric motors, DC-DC converters and control systems.

Visit http://www.goldion.eu/ or contact Ferenc Kovacs, info@goldion.eu