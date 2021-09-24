4 Alice Magical Autistic Girls - a visual novel in development by an autistic woman for autism awareness
CAPITALE-NATIONALE, QUEBEC, CANADA, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 4 Alice Magical Autistic Girls - a visual novel in development by an autistic woman for autism awareness.
Mia Blais-Côté, a Quebecer autistic woman from Sept-Iles, is currently developing a semi-linear visual novel featuring an autistic teenage girl, Alice Lorange, for autism awareness, while also having fun playing a game.
This visual novel, called 4 Alice Magical Autistic Girls, possesses both Anime and Semi-Realism art. It will be voiced entirely in French. Its plot contains magical girls, references to anime / video games and a diverse cast of heroines all named Alice.
Alice Lorange, our main character from Canada. She’s 16 years old. Alice Blondinka, from Russia, 14 years old. Alice Brown, from the USA. She’s 10. Alice Kurosawa, from Japan. The group’s oldest at 20 years old.
"My name is Alice Lorange. Yes, like an orange. I'm a 16-year-old from Quebec. As I continue to walk to my high school, my red hair, wavy and stopping at mid-back, seems to rise in rhythm with my steps. It makes me feel like I'm doing a weird dance. Yet I remain focused. My green eyes are fixed on the objective. I have to get to school on time."
Alice Lorange thinks her life is difficult because of the "Others" but when she finds herself in a strange house, it will be the least of her worries.
4 Alice Magical Autistic Girls will be released on the Steam Store for PC. It will also get Steam Achievements. The art in-game will be at 4K - 3840x2160. The story may also end dramatically with the Premeture (and deadly!) Ends. It also includes a "New Game +" mode with time anomaly shenanigans.
You may wishlist the game here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1684120/4_Alice_Magical_Autistic_Girls/
The more people wishlist the visual novel, the more visibility and popularity it will get.
You can also follow the developer, Mia Blais-Côté, on Steam:
https://store.steampowered.com/curator/40824537
And on other social networks:
https://twitter.com/MiaBlaisCote
https://www.facebook.com/4AliceMAG
Mia blais Cote
Steam Store
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter