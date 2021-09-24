Electronic Health Records Market: Technological Advancements in Healthcare offers Promising Future

ALBANY, NY, US, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing prevalence of numerous diseases across the globe is anticipated to boost expansion avenues in the global electronic health records market in the forecast period 2019–2027, states a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

The study document makes a successful attempt to offer a panoramic view of the global electronic health records market. Thus, readers get complete knowledge on many crucial facets such as drivers, growth avenues, restraints, and R & D activities in the market for electronic health records.

Electronic health record, or EHR, system is gaining popularity and acceptance across the healthcare industry owing to several advantages it offers. Healthcare professionals are using this technology to keep the record of all patient-related data electronically.

Medications, demographics, vital signs, medical history, imaging reports, and diagnostic test results are some instances of crucial data of patients recorded by organizations using the electronic health record system.

The study highlights that the global electronic health records market will expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. In terms of valuation, the market is expected to reach from US$ 26,126.3 Mn in 2018 to US$ 42,330.2 Mn by 2027.

With growing global population, the cases of different critical health conditions such as diabetes, coronary heart disease, stroke, and other infectious diseases are increasing across the globe. This scenario is resulting into increased number of patient admissions in hospitals and healthcare centers around the world, which in turn, is pushing the sales opportunities in the global electronic health records market.

Strengthening Product Portfolio: Key Expansion Strategy of Market Leaders

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates, AdvancedMD, DXC Technology Company, Cerner Corporation, eClinicalWorks, CureMD Healthcare, Greenway Health, LLC, GE Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, Healthcare Information Management Systems, and Athena Health Inc. are some of the key players operating in the global electronic health records market.

Due to presence of many players, the competition level of the electronic health records market is intense. The market enterprises are executing organic and inorganic strategies to maintain leading market position. For instance, many market organizations are investing in new product developments and technological advancements.

Several enterprises in the global electronic health records market are growing acceptance of different digitization platforms. They are also increasing focus toward regulatory approvals, regional expansions, and development of supportive reimbursement policies. All these efforts are expected to boil down to promising growth prospects for the electronic health records market in the years to come.

North America Market Projected to Witness Promising Expansion Opportunities

Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America are some of the prominent regions for the global electronic health records market. Among all, North America is one of the dominant regions in the market.

The North America electronic health records market is anticipated to gain lucrative avenues in the forecast period 2019 to 2027. This growth can be attributed to many factors such as presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and increased government as well as non-government organizations’ initiatives and support in the form of financial incentives for EHR implementation.

Global Electronic Health Records Market Segmentation

The repot analysts have presented all the data as well as analysis of the global electronic health records market in the form of varied segments, which are decided on the basis of several key aspects such as installation type, end-user, and region. Based on installation type, the market for electronic health records is bifurcated into three parts such as client server based, software-as-a-service, and web based. Depending on end-user, the electronic health records market is classified into physician office, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), hospital, and others.

