Healthcare Innovators Celebrated at Imprivata HealthCon User Group
Creative thinking and teamwork drive adoption of Imprivata technology at UK and Ireland healthcare organisations with proven ROI and clinical excellence
These are all world-class case studies in how to apply technology to improve patient care in a highly creative and dynamic way.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imprivata®, the digital identity company for healthcare, has celebrated the achievements of customers from the UK and Ireland at its annual HealthCon user group meeting, this year a virtual, but no less glittering, event held on 22 September.
— Ross Allen, VP, International, Imprivata
For each of the four Awards, there was an overall Winner as well as Special Commendations in the category, which reflected the strength and depth of nominations. The Proven ROI Award for the customer who has fully leveraged their Imprivata solutions, either by deploying effectively across their organisation, saving time, or realising the value of Imprivata solutions in their workflows, was won by The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King's Lynn NHS Foundation Trust, easily one of Imprivata’s quickest and most successful Single Sign-On deployments, demonstrating a fast time to value. Imprivata applauded the Trust for its innovative integration of the Imprivata ConfirmID and WellSky Electronic Prescribing and Medicines Administration (EPMA) applications in the Pharmacy department. The project was a critical success factor in leveraging optimised secondary authentication when clinicians were e-charting, e-signing and e-witnessing patient medication.
Nigel Hall, Chief Digital & Information Officer at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn NHS Foundation Trust commented, “We are absolutely delighted to win this award. It is testament to the diligence and hard work of our project, implementation and wider support staff involved to make this a success.
“We are extremely proud of how we have applied Imprivata technology to deliver a highly secure medicines management methodology that keeps our patients safe whilst improving the digital experience for staff across the organisation.”
Special commendations went to:
The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust following the successful roll-out of Imprivata OneSign in the Emergency Department.
Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH) - in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OoCIO) of the Health Service Executive (HSE) in the Republic of Ireland and Cork University Hospital (CUH).
The Innovator Award for the Imprivata champion whose success story resonates innovation and achievement within their organisation, went to The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust for their forward-thinking strategy, investing Digital Aspirant funding to extend the Imprivata OneSign solution across the whole organisation with ‘tap and go’. The Trust has also completed a successful Proof of Concept with Welch Allyn medical devices. This will extend clinicians’ digital identity through badge tag authentication to 150 connected medical devices that simultaneously interact with the Trust’s Meditech electronic patient records system to reduce errors.
Kevin Grice, Programme Manager at The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust commented, “We have worked tirelessly to create a connected health environment using digital technology from Imprivata. Winning this award is testament to our dynamic thinking and will spur us on to do bigger and better things in the future.”
Special commendations went to:
Bolton NHS Foundation Trust, this year, the team at Bolton NHS Trust was instrumental in guiding the development of Imprivata’s new Virtual Smart Card solution.
Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust for their pioneering attitude to embracing Imprivata’s beta developments.
The Early Adopter Award for the Imprivata customer that has contributed immensely to product roadmap initiatives, was presented to East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust for the tremendous support provided by both clinical and IT stakeholders in pioneering a range of Imprivata technologies. Over the last year, the Trust has added Imprivata Mobile Device Access to the organisation’s Zebra PDAs, introduced Imprivata OneSign with native tap into existing HP laptops, implemented new infection control keyboards, integrated Imprivata ConfirmID with Electronic Prescribing and Medicines Administration (EPMA) applications and deployed the Imprivata Virtual Smart Card.
Andy Bissenden, Associate Director of Digital at East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust commented, “As a combined acute and community Trust serving a population of over half a million people, we have come to rely on Imprivata as one of the key systems that helps to create a secure IT estate across our large and complex health environment.
“Over the last 12 months we have tested and applied a variety of Imprivata applications in highly creative ways. It’s fantastic that our hard work and leading-edge thinking when it comes to optimising workflows across our sites and services has been recognised with this award.”
Special commendations went to:
University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust, who has invested in the Imprivata GroundControl solution to improve iOS mobility workflows.
Swansea Bay University Health Board, early adopters of Imprivata and Hospital e-prescribing in NHS Wales.
The Clinical Excellence Award for the customer whose clinical team stands out as an exceptional proponent of Imprivata solutions, was given to South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust for the fantastic engagement with the clinical team pre and post their investment in Imprivata. Imprivata praises South Tees’ energy and ongoing commitment to introducing Imprivata solutions. The Trust is currently implementing Imprivata OneSign and ConfirmID to accelerate access to and improve a range of clinical workflows.
Special commendations went to:
County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust who saw first-hand the benefits of investing in Imprivata OneSign to complement the organisation’s Cerner Electronic Patient Records (EPR) roll-out.
Midland Partnership NHS Foundation Trust - a comprehensive NHS Trust which provides community care, mental health and social care services, as well as a wide range of specialist services including care in more than 23 prisons across the country.
Ross Allen, VP, International at Imprivata concluded, “As the global pandemic continues to challenge healthcare organisations, we are amazed and inspired by the sheer dedication and professionalism of both IT and clinical teams everywhere. These are all world-class case studies in how to apply technology to improve patient care in a highly creative and dynamic way. Against such a backdrop, we not only celebrate the achievement of our very worthy winners, and their specially commended peers, but also acknowledge the rest of the healthcare sector that has given so much to keep all of us as safe as possible.”
