Introducing Eternity Pebble, a Nature-Inspired, Modern Urn to Honor and Remember Loved Ones
Eternity Pebble is now available in the U.S., UK, Australia and CanadaSYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eternity Pebble has created a new way to mourn the loss of a loved one and remember their legacy with a nature-inspired, modern funeral urn. The urn offers an alternative way to honor loved ones and keep them in your life for eternity.
Founders Ric and Charmaine Burrows created the Eternity Pebble to commemorate the loss of their own loved one, their newborn son. The couple had struggled to conceive and suffered through a miscarriage before finding out they were pregnant with twins. They were overjoyed.
Unfortunately, that joy would turn to sorrow when, at 36 weeks, one of the twin’s heartbeat couldn’t be found. Their son, Charlie, was stillborn. Their remaining twin, Lincoln, was rushed to intensive care and fortunately grew stronger.
The couple was asked to choose an urn for Charlie’s ashes, but after many hours of searching, they were unsatisfied by the selections available. They wanted something tranquil, more uplifting and less associated with death. They weren’t sure what they wanted, but they knew it wasn’t anything they had seen. They came across a stack of pebbles on the beach on a family holiday, and Eternity Pebble was born.
The Eternity Pebble is a pebble-shaped urn – a tasteful tribute to a lost loved one. The urn is paired with a small candle memorial pebble to light in tribute on special occasions or anytime to help with feelings of loss. In September 2019, the Eternity Pebble launched on Amazon in the United States.
“We want to positively reshape how society responds and supports people through loss and grief,” said Ric. “We hope that Charlie’s Eternity Pebble can help people experiencing loss and remind them that pain and grief will smooth over time.”
The Burrows hope to use Eternity Pebble to help and support users through their grief. Once sales are up and running, they plan to support bereavement charities and those in need, create a bereavement support initiative that provides helpful information and guidance, and build a community for Eternity Pebble friends on Facebook and YouTube.
Eternity Pebble is now available in the United States, Australia, the UK and Canada, just in time for Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. For more information and to shop now, visit eternitypebble.com.
###
Media Relations
PR Services
email us here