Global Mobility as a Service Market to Reach $41.34 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 29.7% During Forecast
Stratistics MRC report, Mobility as a Service Market Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Mobility as a Service Market is accounted for $5.16 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $41.34 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 29.7% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing use of mobile devices, the rising acceptance of electric vehicles, and the availability of internet data services. However, the lack of technical expertise is the restraining factor for the growth of the market. Mobility as a service is the amalgamation of various modes of transport services into a single platform provided in the form of a mobile application, which can be accessed on-demand. This service is being used to enhance transportation offerings. It combines transportation options from different providers, thereby controlling everything from travel arrangement to expenses. Some of the key players in Mobility as a Service Market include Moovit, Whim, Smile Mobility, Beeline Singapore, Velocia, Skedgo, Mobilleo, Splyt, Tranzer, Moovel, Citymapper, Ubigo, Bridj, Communauto, and Qixxit.
Mobility as a Service report provides an in-depth study and forecast about the industry covering the complete overview of the market that will assist convey clients and business-making strategies. The industry’s supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been derived by extensive research methods. Our report enables readers to understand details of the market, latest trends, key drivers and constraints, opportunities, threats, volume and value forecasts, and various investment opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global and regional markets. Mobility as a Service report also offers company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, key products, and recent developments along with SWOT analysis of profiled players and Porters five forces for deep insights.
