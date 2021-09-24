TORONTO’S STREETS MADE EVEN SAFER COURTESY OF SAFEGUARD PERIMETER SOLUTIONS

Barriers protecting events. Barriers creating safe zone.

UNIQUE BARRIERS ARRIVE TO PROTECT CROWDS AT BigArtTO and ActiveTO

Our city program now gives people the opportunity to walk and bike and get out during these times of COVID-19. We want to make sure we are providing protective facilities and therefore do it safely.” — Barbara Gray, General Manager of Toronto City’s Transportation Services

TORONTO, CANADA, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tens of thousands of people on foot and on bikes are expected to be on Lake Shore Boulevard this weekend and Safeguard Perimeter Solutions is joining the city in ensuring they arrive and go home safely.

For the first time more than 40 unique mobile barriers will be rolled out to create safe zones on Lake Shore Boulevard. The company will also set up two Archer Beam Gates which can snare an out-of-control vehicle. The beam gates will provide access for emergency and city vehicles.

The usual large numbers of Toronto residents and visitors, who have been making the most of ActiveTO (the city’s popular safe streets project) will be boosted with the start of BigArtTO, where temporary public artworks are projected onto local buildings and landmarks.

“We’ll be using the same Archer 1200 mobile barriers that were used in Washington D.C. in January during the Presidential Inauguration. You’ll also see them at many other major events throughout North America,” said Shaine Moore of Safeguard Perimeter Solutions.

“With so many people walking and biking they can be reassured that no car or truck, whether by accident or on purpose, can break through the new safety cordon that these barriers will provide. And now with the start of BigArtTO there’ll be even more folks out there checking out the artwork, so keeping them all safe is our number one priority,” he said.

Mr. Moore pointed out that the real attraction for cities such as Toronto is that the Archer 1200 Barriers can be moved into place by just one person unlike other temporary barriers which need heavy lifting equipment.

The Archer 1200 Barriers, manufactured by Meridian Rapid Defense Group, are made of 320 kilos of solid steel and will stop a speeding car or truck, yet once placed pedestrians can easily move, unobstructed, past them. They are SAFETY Act Certified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

During the height of the COVID-19 outbreak the Archer Barriers were also used to create a “no vehicle” restaurant and shopping zone at the tourist hot spot in Centre Street at Niagara Falls. Once again, this year they will be used at the NFL Super Bowl as well as NBA and MLB games.

Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities, and places safer. For more information visit www.meridian-barrier.com

Beam gate in action