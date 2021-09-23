THE DAILY LEADER: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24, 2021
H.R. 3755 – Women’s Health Protection Act of 2021 (Rep. Chu – Energy and Commerce)
The Rule provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Energy and Commerce.
Possible Passage of Postponed Suspensions (8 votes)
- S. 848 – Consider Teachers Act of 2021 (Sen. Braun – Education and Labor)
- H.R. 1029 – Free Veterans from Fees Act (Rep. Steube – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 1154 – Great Dismal Swamp National Heritage Area Act (Rep. McEachin – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 3533 – To establish occupational series for Federal positions in software development, software engineering, data science, and data management, and for other purposes, as amended (Rep. Obernolte – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 3599 – Federal Rotational Cyber Workforce Program Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Khanna – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 1204 – District of Columbia Chief Financial Officer Salary Home Rule Act, as amended (Rep. Norton – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 978 – Chai Suthammanont Remembrance Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 2617 – Performance Enhancement Reform Act, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Oversight and Reform)