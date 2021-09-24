Governor Newsom Signs Legislation 9.23.21

Published: Sep 23, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following budget-implementing legislation:

AB 163 by the Committee on Budget – State government.

AB 167 by the Committee on Budget – Education finance: education omnibus budget trailer bill.

AB 173 by the Committee on Budget – Public Safety.

AB 174 by the Committee on Budget – Vehicles.

AB 175 by the Committee on Budget – Housing: mortgages and deeds of trust: use of state property: surplus land disposal: financing programs.

AB 176 by the Committee on Budget – Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development: Office of Small Business Advocate: grant programs: taxation: credits: exclusions: sales and use tax.

AB 177 by the Committee on Budget – Public safety.

SB 155 by the Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review – Public resources trailer bill.

SB 162 by the Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review – Community Economic Resilience Fund Program.

SB 165 by the Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review – State employment: State Bargaining Units.

SB 166 by the Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review – Department of Cannabis Control: licensure: fee waivers and deferrals.

SB 168 by the Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review – Child care.

SB 169 by the Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review – Postsecondary education trailer bill.

SB 171 by the Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review – Health.

The Governor also announced that he has signed the following bills:

AB 287 by Assemblymember Bill Quirk (D-Hayward) – Civil actions: statute of limitations.

AB 430 by Assemblymember Tim Grayson (D-Concord) – Debt collection: identity theft.

AB 435 by Assemblymember Kevin Mullin (D-South San Francisco) – Hearing aids: locked programming software: notice.

AB 750 by Assemblymember Reginald Byron Jones-Sawyer, Sr. (D-Los Angeles) – Crimes: perjury.

AB 959 by Assemblymember Kevin Mullin (D-South San Francisco) – Park districts: ordinances: nuisances: abatement.

AB 1058 by Assemblymember Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) – Large water corporations: bill payment options.

AB 1101 by Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks) – Common interest developments: funds: insurance.

AB 1149 by Assemblymember Carlos Villapudua (D-Stockton) – Alcoholic beverages: tied-house restrictions.

AB 1196 by Assemblymember Ken Cooley (D-Rancho Cordova) – Sacramento Regional Transit District: board of directors: voting procedures.

AB 1243 by Assemblymember Blanca Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Protective orders: elder and dependent adults.

SB 19 by Senator Steven Glazer (D-Orinda) – Winegrowers: tasting rooms.

SB 369 by Senator Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) – Flood control: Yolo Bypass Cache Slough Partnership Multibenefit Program.

SB 391 by Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) – Common interest developments: emergency powers and procedures.

SB 500 by Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) – Autonomous vehicles: zero emissions.

SB 715 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) – Criminal law.

SB 807 by Senator Bob Wieckowski (D-Fremont) – Enforcement of civil rights: Department of Fair Employment and Housing.

For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov

###