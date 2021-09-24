Nationwide PFAS Multi-site Health Study open for enrollment to residents of Parchment/Cooper townships, Belmont/Rockford areas Virtual information session on study scheduled for 7 p.m., Sept. 30

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Sept. 23, 2021 Contact: Lynn Sutfin, 517-241-2112

LANSING, Mich. -The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is enrolling West Michigan residents for the nationwide PFAS Multi-site Study (MSS), a project supported by the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry.

Residents in the Parchment/Cooper Township and Belmont/Rockford areas may call 877-256-8073 today to check their eligibility and join this important PFAS research.

"Participating in this study will help contribute to nationwide efforts to learn more about PFAS and health" said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for heath. "Study results will guide decisions to better protect public health, including community members exposed to PFAS across the country."

MSS is recruiting adults who are age 18 and older and children ages 4 through 17 (with parent or guardian permission). Study participants will provide blood and urine samples, as well as their medical histories, and receive up to $75 in gift cards for their participation. Participants will also receive their PFAS blood test results for free.

Michiganders already enrolled in other local PFAS studies are encouraged to also enroll in this national study.

MSS participants may also be eligible for an additional study, the Birth Outcomes Supplemental Study (BOSS), which has the goal of learning more about PFAS exposure and the health of newborns and their mothers.

To learn more about the MSS and BOSS, join MDHHS researchers for a virtual information session at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30 at Tinyurl.com/93yn3avj , Passcode: 2021. To join by phone, call 312-626-6799, Meeting ID: 308 970 6780, Passcode: 2021.

Visit Michigan.gov/DEHBio for more information on MSS and other MDHHS projects.

