Easy Roller Dice Company Releases Dice of Divine Retribution Line Up

Easy Roller Dice Company has made a new line of hollow metal dice complete with a beautiful hand-drawn font called Hollow Dice of Divine Retribution.

JOHNSTOWN, OHIO, USA, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Easy Roller Dice company is a company that specializes in tabletop gaming gear for fantasy role players. They have a long history in the industry, going on their 7th year in business. Their audience tends to favor players who play Dungeons and Dragons, Warhammer, and Pathfinder. As of today, they've launched their latest product called Hollow Dice of Divine Retribution. This dice style is a unique series of hollow metal dice made from a zinc alloy and plated for a finished look. Each face of every die also features a hand-drawn sword or shield element with numbers overlaid on top, and they also feature a stylized border to complete the look.

"We wanted to make something fun and memorable for our audience with this one. This series was a real joy for us to make, and we believe it shows in every set of these dice." Said Ryan P., co-owner of the company.

Currently, at the time of launching the Hollow Divine Dice of Retribution series, there are five styles for a gamer to choose from; Shiny Silver, Legendary Copper, Legendary Bronze, Legendary Gold, and Gunmetal. The Legendary sets are designed with an antique finish, while the Shiny Silver has a polished silver look, and the Gunmetal is a reflective black glossed style. These dice sets can also be purchased in a unique 5 D20 Pack, which is the twenty-sided dice of each style in a pack. The individual twenty-sided die of each style can also be purchased as well.

The company has yet to confirm if they will make any new offerings in this series in the future or only make these five designs available now. The company has not confirmed the quantity available on their first production run, but most items have repeat production runs over time. The Hollow Dice of Divine Retribution sets currently sell for $69.95 on their website and other online retailers at the launch time. The 5 D20 Pack sells for $69.95, and the individual twenty-sided dice sell for $14.95 each. These dice sets and singles can be purchased now or as long as supplies hold out through the holidays. You can find them on their website at the resources below.