NFT Gallery BIT.SHES Launches Today

Art + Blockchain + InclusionSAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online NFT art gallery BIT.SHES officially launched today with its unique new NFT Collection iDENTITY | 01 | Vol. 2 along with a free NFT Course complete with an NFT 'diploma'! BIT.SHES promotes inclusion in the art + blockchain space through NFT collectibles, educational resources, and charitable giving initiatives.
The launch collection features the NFT Poem "Pure" by award-winning author and poet Imani Tolliver. "Pure" is part of BIT.SHES B.Give Initiative, which benefits charitable organizations through the sales of NFTs. BIT.SHES' latest charitable partner is She Code Africa, a non-profit organization focused on celebrating and empowering young Girls and Women in Technology across Africa.
For those new to the world of NFTs, BIT.SHES has created the free course 'NFTs 101, featuring Clean (green) NFTs'. The goal of the course is to encourage engagement in the NFT space for artists and other interested parties by way of an accessible introduction to what NFTs are and how they can be used. Those who take the course are offered a Free Tezos-backed NFT art 'diploma' with which they can start their NFT collecting journey.
BIT.SHES co-founder Sara Abed Millman created BIT.SHES to help 'level-up the blockchain art space through resources, education, promotion, and charitable giving.
About BIT.SHES:
Co-founded in 2021 by filmmaker Sara Abed Millman and Music artist Sadie Sound, BIT.SHES promotes inclusion in the art + blockchain + crypto space through NFT collectibles, educational resources, and charitable giving initiatives.
