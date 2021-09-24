Lorimar Winery Welcomes Home AMERICA’S GOT TALENT WINNER KODI LEE & THE MIDNIGHT SATELLITES OCT 1, 2021 in Temecula Ca
We are thrilled to welcome back home Kodi Lee & The Midnight Satellites to Lorimar Winery”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lorimar Winery, one of California’s leading award winning winery’s is proud to welcome home AMERICA’S GOT TALENT WINNER KODI LEE for an exclusive engagement on
— Mark Mansfield, founder Lorimar Winery
Oct 1st.
Lorimar Winery is excited to welcome Kodi Lee and Midnight Satellites home to "jam at their favorite spot" before they leave for their year residency at the Luxor in Las Vegas.
The 'Midnight Satellites' have been entertaining customers at Lorimar Winery for years, and when they asked to bring a friend of theirs, Kodi Lee, to join in on their performance we were supportive but had no idea how special this relationship would be! They mentioned he would be playing at Carnegie Hall and would like to practice playing to our audience. The first night he played, his emotional performance moved our crowd and staff to tears. Awe-struck, we knew he was someone special. A few years and several amazing performances later, he would go on to perform and win on America's Got Talent.
We could not be happier for Kodi and wish him all the best in Vegas! We hope he comes back to visit us soon!
Here are a few of the award winnng wines at LORIMAR
2021 SF Chronicle Wine Competition
2017 Mourvedre Petit Verdot (Best of Class)
2018 Montepulciano (Silver)
2018 Cabernet Frac (Silver)
2017 Cabernet Sauvignon (Silver)
2017 Malbec (Bronze)
2017 Zinfandel (Bronze)
2021 OC Fair Wine Competition
2018 Tempranillo Barbera (Gold)
2018 Montepulciano (Silver)
