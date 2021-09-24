Lorimar Winery Welcomes Home AMERICA’S GOT TALENT WINNER KODI LEE & THE MIDNIGHT SATELLITES OCT 1, 2021 in Temecula Ca

Lorimar Winery Welcomes Home AMERICA’S GOT TALENT WINNER KODI LEE & THE MIDNIGHT SATELLITES OCT 1, 2021 in Temecula Ca

We are thrilled to welcome back home Kodi Lee & The Midnight Satellites to Lorimar Winery”
— Mark Mansfield, founder Lorimar Winery
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lorimar Winery, one of California’s leading award winning winery’s is proud to welcome home AMERICA’S GOT TALENT WINNER KODI LEE for an exclusive engagement on
Oct 1st.
Lorimar Winery is excited to welcome Kodi Lee and Midnight Satellites home to "jam at their favorite spot" before they leave for their year residency at the Luxor in Las Vegas.

The 'Midnight Satellites' have been entertaining customers at Lorimar Winery for years, and when they asked to bring a friend of theirs, Kodi Lee, to join in on their performance we were supportive but had no idea how special this relationship would be! They mentioned he would be playing at Carnegie Hall and would like to practice playing to our audience. The first night he played, his emotional performance moved our crowd and staff to tears. Awe-struck, we knew he was someone special. A few years and several amazing performances later, he would go on to perform and win on America's Got Talent.

We could not be happier for Kodi and wish him all the best in Vegas! We hope he comes back to visit us soon!

Here are a few of the award winnng wines at LORIMAR
2021 SF Chronicle Wine Competition
2017 Mourvedre Petit Verdot (Best of Class)
2018 Montepulciano (Silver)
2018 Cabernet Frac (Silver)
2017 Cabernet Sauvignon (Silver)
2017 Malbec (Bronze)
2017 Zinfandel (Bronze)
2021 OC Fair Wine Competition
2018 Tempranillo Barbera (Gold)
2018 Montepulciano (Silver)

ROGER NEAL
NEAL PUBLIC RELATIONS
+1 323-366-2796
email us here

You just read:

Lorimar Winery Welcomes Home AMERICA’S GOT TALENT WINNER KODI LEE & THE MIDNIGHT SATELLITES OCT 1, 2021 in Temecula Ca

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
ROGER NEAL
NEAL PUBLIC RELATIONS
+1 323-366-2796
Company/Organization
NEAL PUBLIC RELATIONS
3042 N keystone St
Burbank, California, 91504
United States
(323) 366-2796
Visit Newsroom
About

neal public relations is a full service pr firm in los Angeles ca

http://www.nealpublicrelations.com

More From This Author
Lorimar Winery Welcomes Home AMERICA’S GOT TALENT WINNER KODI LEE & THE MIDNIGHT SATELLITES OCT 1, 2021 in Temecula Ca
California Attorney General Candidate Eric Early leading the charge to stop Gov. Gavin Newsom misleading voters guide
Back to the Future's Don Fullilove will be married on July 31st Wedding live on Streaming service he is launching TVTU
View All Stories From This Author