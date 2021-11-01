WearBands Welcomes Multiple Division 1 Track Programs to its Growing Customer List
The WearBands Training System, described as "genius" and "game changing" by coaches, is rapidly adding prestigious D1 track programs to its customer list.
WearBands is a sound strategy for speed & agility training. Biomechanics are not disrupted. I get accommodating resistance over a longer period of time. WearBands are strength training for speed."”BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WearBands is pleased to announce the addition of the following Division 1 track programs to its customer list: The University of Georgia, Ohio State University, Duke University, The University of North Carolina, James Madison University and Loyola (MD) University.
— Lee "The Speed Guy" Taft
Introduced a few years ago as an innovative approach to sport-specific resistance training, WearBands’ popularity continues to grow as more and more coaches and athletes discover the training benefits of full-speed functional resistance, something no other resistance tool on the market has been able to accomplish.
As functional resistance training has evolved, strength and conditioning coaches have strived to bridge the gap between static weight training and bodyweight speed and agility training with a slew of half-measures, which have allowed athletes to mimic sports-specific movements, but with multiple restrictions, which slowed the athletes down or limited their movements. WearBands’ innovative and multi-patented design removes those barriers, and allows athletes to perform any movement at any speed under dynamic resistance. The forward-looking coaches at the above schools, along with hundreds of others at high schools and private training facilities around the world, coaching virtually every sport, have recognized that WearBands make many of these previous attempts at dynamic resistance obsolete, and have made the switch to WearBands. As they continue to sing the praises of WearBands with words like “The best bands in the business,” “The ones,” and “The truth,” other programs are taking note and placing their orders.
Beneficial to any athlete of any age or ability level, WearBands' highly customizable design allows youth athletes as young as 10 years-old and up to the pro level to find the resistance level that is right for them. Since WearBands weigh virtually nothing, they are an ideal way to add lighter resistance training to developing youth athletes.
Athletes in any and every sport can benefit from WearBands, as any sport-specific movement can made with them, improving movement efficiency, quickness, speed, vertical leap and muscular endurance. Thus far, track and tennis have been its most popular sports. In addition to the track programs mentioned above, tennis coaches and academies around the world are now incorporating WearBands into their training programing. No other resistance training system in the world can accommodate the multi-directional speed and agility required for tennis.
Not lost on the general fitness community, everyday fitness consumers are ordering their own WearBands, and using them to enhance the workouts and activities they are already doing and enjoy. With no limits on what can be done with them, and being lightweight and easily transportable, WearBands are fast becoming one of the most popular home fitness solutions on the market.
With over 7,000 customers, and adding hundreds more every month, WearBands boasts an astonishing 0.2% return rate, proving that those who take the plunge and give them a try become satisfied customers.
To learn more about WearBands, and see them action, go to wearbands.com.
WearBands Dynamic Variable Resistance Training For Sports-specific Movement