New Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Regulation Will Increase the Demand for Blockchain Protocol Patent Protection

Bitcoin Protocols Continue to Feature True Return Systems’ 2018 Technology - Regulation Will Demand Increased On-Chain / Off-Chain Integrations

We began work on Dfinity, Chainlink and AFX like projects over 5 years ago, and we focused on public markets and exchanges, which would necessarily require scalability, data separation and storage” — Jack Fonss

NEW CANAAN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intellectual property will become increasingly important to partners and investors in blockchain projects as competition grows and regulation increases. Regulation will raise project costs and lengthen launch times, making intellectual property awareness and ownership an organizational necessity.

Securities and Exchange Commissioner Gary Gensler has recently characterized the current state of digital money and stablecoin lending as “Poker Chips” and a “Wild West Casino”. During the expected transition from “leaving the regulators behind” to “bringing the regulators along”, demonstrable and effective intellectual property will become increasingly important to all organizations.

In today’s world, the timelines of product launches, updates and revisions can be determined by coders and marketers and changed with a moment’s notice. In a post-regulated world, timelines will be determined by filing deadlines, comment periods, public review, rule changes and more filings. The multi-year saga of sponsors seeking SEC effectiveness for a Bitcoin ETF is partially indicative of future product launches.

A regulated environment is also expected to bring more formality to data and price sourcing, outcome storage, and hybrid CeFi/DeFi arrangements. Each of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple and the newer protocols have accepted some mix of trade-offs across security, speed, and functionality but two consistent challenges remain. First, the race to expand functionality continues to prove that single level protocols are unlikely to accommodate non-crypto applications without material speed and cost (gas) concessions. Second, institutional users and regulators will demand integrity of prices and data sourcing which requires robust approaches to links, data storage, and audit.

True Return’s US Patent No. 10,025,797 (‘797) is based on pioneering and foundational work which integrates on-chain and/or off-chain data across blockchains and ledgers. Its unique forward looking approach holds many benefits for the most important sectors in today’s economy including digital money, healthcare, pharma, global trade, financial services, and data sciences. In particular, ‘797 is expected to be integral to layering approaches over the Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchains which seek to expand the speed and functionality of early digital money.

US Patent No 10,025,797 is currently on auction as a smart-contract-assigning NFT here on Opensea.io. The NFT is titled “US Patent No. 10,025,797 with Unlockable Prospective Licensee and Litigation Candidate Content”.

Detailed information relating to the Patent, the technology, and other True Return System properties is available at truereturnsystems.com.

